GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 25°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Retail

Dubai 24K gold slips under Dh600, lowest since February

Prices slip to monthly low as Fed outlook and oil-driven inflation weigh on gold

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Gold Souq in Deira.
Gold Souq in Deira.

The decline reflects a shift in sentiment after gold traded in a narrow range in recent sessions, with international prices now at their lowest level in about a month.

Global prices under pressure

Spot gold slipped below the $5,000 level, falling around 1% to $4,956.53 an ounce in London trading, marking the weakest level since mid-February. Other metals also softened, with silver, platinum and palladium recording modest losses.

Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.

The move comes as investors reassess expectations around US monetary policy and rising inflation risks linked to higher oil prices.

Energy markets remain a key driver. Oil holding above $100 a barrel has raised concerns that inflation could stay elevated, limiting the room for central banks to cut interest rates in the near term. Higher borrowing costs typically weigh on gold, which does not offer interest income.

Fed outlook in focus

Attention is now on the US Federal Reserve’s policy decision and its forward guidance. Markets widely expect rates to remain unchanged, but the tone around inflation and growth will be closely watched.

Inki Cho, Financial Markets Strategist Consultant to Exness, said, “Gold remained under some pressure on Wednesday and traded near its lowest level in roughly a month.”

She added, “Energy prices continue to drive sentiment, influencing the inflation outlook and Treasury yields. Elevated oil levels are reinforcing concerns that inflation could remain sticky, reducing the likelihood of near-term monetary easing by the Federal Reserve, weighing on gold in the process.”

Recent outflows from gold-backed exchange-traded funds have also pointed to softer investor demand, adding to downward pressure.

Broader central bank signals

Markets are also preparing for rate decisions from other major central banks, including those in Europe, Switzerland, Canada and Japan, which could add volatility to precious metals.

Cho said, “Markets are now focused on the Fed’s monetary policy decision and, more importantly, its economic projections.”

She added, “A more cautious tone would likely support yields and the dollar, maintaining pressure on gold.”

Support remains in place

Despite the recent pullback, gold has gained about 15% this year, supported by continued central bank buying and demand for safe-haven assets.

Cho noted, “Continued tensions in Eastern Europe and sustained central bank purchases could limit downside risks for the metal, keeping the long-term bullish trend intact.”

The drop below Dh600 marks a notable shift for UAE buyers after weeks of elevated prices, with the market now entering a softer phase.

Prices remain sensitive to global cues, particularly oil movements and central bank signals, leaving the near-term outlook dependent on how inflation and interest rate expectations evolve in the coming weeks.

- With inputs from Bloomberg.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAE GoldDubai gold

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Shoppers thronged Joyalukkas store at Deira Gold Souq ahead of Diwali, selecting jewellery to mark the festive season with sparkle and prosperity.

Dubai gold softens as oil surge stalls bullion rally

2m read
File photo of a customer browsing for jewellery at the Deira Gold Souq.

Dubai gold prices edge lower after volatile March rally

3m read
Gold surges back above Dh600, buyers rethink plans.

Planning to buy gold? Prices just crossed Dh600 again

3m read
Dubai gold prices rise but remain below Dh600.

Dubai gold prices climb but hold below Dh600 mark

2m read