The 24-carat rate dropped to Dh503.50 per gram on June 10, down from Dh514.25 on June 9, while 22-carat gold fell to Dh466.25 from Dh476.25. The latest move marks a steep retreat from the May 12 level of Dh567.25 for 24-carat and Dh525.25 for 22-carat, giving UAE shoppers a much lower entry point than the highs seen barely four weeks ago.

Local rates have moved lower almost continuously in June. The 24-carat rate stood at Dh539.75 on June 1, rose briefly to Dh542.50 on June 2, and then fell to Dh503.50 by June 10. The sharper move came after June 4, when 24-carat gold was still priced at Dh538.50.

The decline has also pushed 22-carat gold, the preferred category for jewellery buyers, down by Dh59 per gram over the same period. That means a 20-gram purchase of 22-carat jewellery would now cost around Dh1,180 less before making charges, compared with the May 12 price.

The fall comes despite fresh tensions in the Middle East, with bullion failing to benefit from its usual safe-haven status after the US launched strikes against Iran following the downing of a military helicopter. Global gold slipped as much as 2% to below $4,175 an ounce on Wednesday, after sliding 1.6% in the previous session.

Gold often performs well during financial stress when investors expect central banks to cut rates, real yields to fall and the dollar to weaken. The current environment is different because higher oil prices are feeding inflation fears, making central banks more likely to keep rates elevated. That raises the opportunity cost of holding gold, which does not pay interest.

Near term, however, the market will need a shift in momentum before investors return in force. Hansen said gold would first need to reclaim $4,500 and then challenge the 50-day moving average near $4,600 before traders become more confident that the correction is easing.

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.