UAE air defences respond to Iranian attacks, residents told safe

Residents urged to stay in safe locations and follow official updates
UAE residents have received a new mobile alert from authorities confirming that the situation in the country is currently safe following earlier warnings about potential missile threats.
The Air Defence Systems responded to the threat, and authorities had urged residents to remain in safe locations and follow official channels for real-time updates.
The message, sent to phones nationwide, thanked residents for their cooperation during the emergency and reassured the public that normal activities can now resume. Officials emphasised that all necessary measures are being taken to ensure public safety and minimise disruptions to daily life.
The UAE Ministry of Defence confirmed that air defence systems responded to a missile threat, prompting authorities to issue precautionary alerts to residents across the country.
Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app now - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.
Earlier today at 2:11 am, Abu Dhabi authorities reported incidents at the Habshan gas facilities and the Bab field, caused by falling debris from the successful interceptions.
The gas facilities have been temporarily shut down, and no injuries have been reported.
Authorities emphasised that all systems are operational and focused on protecting national airspace and ensuring the safety of residents. The public is urged to obtain information only from official sources and to avoid spreading rumours or unverified reports.
Officials added that the UAE continues to monitor the situation closely, with further alerts or updates possible in the coming hours, prioritising the safety of civilians and critical infrastructure.