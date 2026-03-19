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South Pars strike marks major escalation in Iran war: What it is, why it matters

Strike on key gas field risks widening conflict and energy shock

Last updated:
Stephen N R, Senior Associate Editor
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An Iranian walks along the phase 15-16 of the South Pars gas field facilities in the southern Iranian port of Assaluyeh on the shore of the Gulf.
An Iranian walks along the phase 15-16 of the South Pars gas field facilities in the southern Iranian port of Assaluyeh on the shore of the Gulf.
AP file

Dubai: An Israeli strike on Iran’s South Pars gas field has pushed the Middle East conflict into dangerous new territory, raising concerns over global energy supplies and regional escalation.

But what exactly is South Pars, and why is it so critical?

World’s largest gas reserve

South Pars is part of world’s largest natural gas field, located offshore in the Arabian Gulf and shared between Iran and Qatar.

  • Iran calls its section South Pars

  • Qatar calls its side the North Field

Together, it holds about 1,800 trillion cubic feet — enough to supply the world for over a decade..

Backbone of Iran’s energy

For Iran, South Pars is not just an energy asset — it is the backbone of its domestic economy.

  • Around 80% of Iran’s natural gas comes from the field

  • It powers electricity generation, heating, and industry

  • Iran is among the world’s top gas consumers, despite a smaller economy

Any disruption can quickly trigger power shortages and economic strain, something Iran has experienced repeatedly in recent years.

Qatar’s global energy powerhouse

The same field has made Qatar a global LNG giant.

  • Qatar has invested billions in developing its side

  • It exports liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide

  • Supplies roughly one-fifth of global LNG demandQatar has invested billions in developing its side

Gas processed at Qatar’s Ras Laffan Industrial City is shipped to markets in Asia and beyond, making the field critical not just regionally — but globally.

Why the strike is a major escalation

The attack on South Pars is significant because it targets core energy infrastructure, not just military sites.

Regional powers have warned the move risks:

  • Disrupting global energy supplies

  • Triggering retaliatory strikes on Gulf infrastructure

  • Expanding the conflict beyond Iran

    The UAE called it a “serious escalation,” while Qatar described it as a “dangerous and irresponsible step.”

Retaliation already underway

Iran has responded by targeting energy infrastructure across the Gulf.

  • Strikes hit Qatar’s Ras Laffan energy hub, causing extensive damage

  • Saudi refineries in Riyadh were also targeted

  • Gulf states warned escalation could be met with escalation

These attacks have raised fears of a wider regional energy war.

Shockwaves in global markets

Even though South Pars mainly serves Iran’s domestic needs, the impact is global.

  • Oil prices surged

  • European gas prices jumped sharply

  • Fears grew over disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, a key energy chokepoint

The conflict has already slowed exports of crude oil and LNG, tightening global supply.

A weak point for Iran

Unlike Qatar, Iran has struggled to fully exploit the field.

  • Sanctions have blocked LNG export projects

  • Much of its gas is used domestically

  • Infrastructure is ageing and vulnerable

That makes South Pars both a strategic asset — and a major vulnerability.

Trump’s warning raises stakes

US President Donald Trump has warned that Washington could “massively blow up” South Pars if Iran continues attacking Gulf energy infrastructure.

While Trump said the US was not involved in the Israeli strike, reports suggest coordination — further heightening tensions.

The bigger picture

The strike on South Pars marks a shift from military confrontation to energy warfare.

With both Iran and its Gulf neighbours targeting critical infrastructure, the conflict now threatens:

  • Regional stability

  • Global energy markets

  • Key shipping routes

And as attacks move closer to the heart of the world’s energy system, the risk of a broader crisis continues to grow.

-- With AP inputs

Stephen N R
Stephen N RSenior Associate Editor
A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.
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Donald TrumpamericasEuropeUS-Israel-Iran war

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