US admits firing Hellfire missiles at tanker carrying Indian crew

In a statement posted on X, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said it targeted the Guinea-Bissau-flagged tanker MT Jalveer after accusing it of attempting to transport Iranian oil in violation of Washington's blockade on Tehran.

Dubai: The US military has acknowledged firing two Hellfire missiles at a tanker carrying Indian crew members off the coast of Oman, marking the third incident involving Indian-crewed vessels in the region in less than a week and deepening concerns over maritime security in the Gulf.

“US Central Command acted against Guinea-Bissau-flagged M/T Jalveer as it attempted to transport oil from Iran through the Gulf of Oman,” CENTCOM said. “A US aircraft fired two Hellfire missiles into the ship's engine room after the crew repeatedly failed to comply with directions from US forces.”

The back-to-back incidents have heightened concerns in India over the safety of its seafarers operating in one of the world's busiest and most strategically important shipping corridors, as tensions between the United States and Iran continue to spill into Gulf waters.

Earlier, on Monday, a fire broke out aboard MT Marivex south of the Strait of Hormuz. The vessel, carrying 24 Indian seafarers, was damaged in what authorities described as an attack, though all crew members were reported safe.

“Yesterday, we condemned the attack on a ship off the coast of Oman in which, unfortunately, we lost three Indian nationals. We had summoned the US chargé d'affaires to register a strong protest. We expect the US to take due note of our protest,” he added.

“There have been several incidents involving Indian seafarers in West Asia in the last few days. We attach high importance to the welfare and well-being of our seafarers' community,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

The name comes from its original purpose: Helicopter-Launched, Fire-and-Forget anti-tank weapon. Over time, newer versions have been adapted for a wider range of missions, including strikes against boats, buildings and other targets.

According to Iran's Mehr news agency, five of the vessel's 20 crew members were rescued by passing ships and taken to Oman. There was no immediate confirmation from Indian authorities on casualties or injuries aboard the tanker.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.