Iran conflict: Fresh Indian vessel incident reported off Oman’s Shinas port

The embassy shared on X that it had learned of the incident earlier in the day and is in touch with officials in Oman. No further details about the vessel or possible damage have been confirmed so far.

Dubai: A new incident involving an Indian vessel has been reported off the coast of Shinas port in Oman, with details still being verified. The Indian Embassy in Muscat said it is closely tracking the situation and coordinating with local authorities to gather full information.

Officials have not yet confirmed whether there were any casualties or injuries linked to the latest incident near Shinas.

“We are closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with the local authorities for further details,” the mission said in its update.

Indian Embassy Muscat said it is actively following the case and working with Omani authorities to understand what happened.

This marks the third maritime incident reported off Oman in a short span of time, raising concerns over safety in the region’s busy shipping routes.

The Indian government has assured full assistance to the next of kin and continues to coordinate with international and local authorities as investigations progress.

Sonowal added that efforts are underway to support the families of those affected and to bring clarity on all three incidents.

He said the government was working to ensure the return of the surviving crew and the repatriation of the bodies.

A second incident on June 10 involved an attack on the commercial vessel Settebello off Oman’s coast. Out of 24 Indian crew members onboard, 21 were rescued.

Opesh Kumar Sharma, Director in the Shipping Division, had said at the time that authorities were in touch with the ship’s owners and other agencies, including India’s external affairs ministry, to confirm details.

Officials said the fire began around 1:30pm and emergency steps were taken immediately. Early reports suggested all Indian crew members were safe, though investigations were launched to determine the cause.

The first incident took place on June 8, when a fire broke out on board MT Marivex south of the Strait of Hormuz. The vessel was carrying 24 Indian seafarers at the time.

Balaram Menon Senior Web Editor

Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.