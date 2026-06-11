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Iran conflict: Fresh Indian vessel incident reported off Oman’s Shinas port

Indian Embassy in Muscat seeks details as authorities examine latest development

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
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A visual of the commercial vessel MT Jalveer, with Indian seafarers reportedly on board, attacked off the coast of Oman near the Shinas Port, on Thursday. Casualties feared and further details awaited.
A visual of the commercial vessel MT Jalveer, with Indian seafarers reportedly on board, attacked off the coast of Oman near the Shinas Port, on Thursday. Casualties feared and further details awaited.
ANI

Dubai: A new incident involving an Indian vessel has been reported off the coast of Shinas port in Oman, with details still being verified. The Indian Embassy in Muscat said it is closely tracking the situation and coordinating with local authorities to gather full information.

The embassy shared on X that it had learned of the incident earlier in the day and is in touch with officials in Oman. No further details about the vessel or possible damage have been confirmed so far.

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Embassy monitoring situation

Indian Embassy Muscat said it is actively following the case and working with Omani authorities to understand what happened.

“We are closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with the local authorities for further details,” the mission said in its update.

Officials have not yet confirmed whether there were any casualties or injuries linked to the latest incident near Shinas.

Third vessel-related incident in recent days

This marks the third maritime incident reported off Oman in a short span of time, raising concerns over safety in the region’s busy shipping routes.

Authorities are still examining whether the incidents are connected or separate events.

Fire on MT Marivex earlier this month

The first incident took place on June 8, when a fire broke out on board MT Marivex south of the Strait of Hormuz. The vessel was carrying 24 Indian seafarers at the time.

Officials said the fire began around 1:30pm and emergency steps were taken immediately. Early reports suggested all Indian crew members were safe, though investigations were launched to determine the cause.

Opesh Kumar Sharma, Director in the Shipping Division, had said at the time that authorities were in touch with the ship’s owners and other agencies, including India’s external affairs ministry, to confirm details.

Attack on Settebello left three dead

A second incident on June 10 involved an attack on the commercial vessel Settebello off Oman’s coast. Out of 24 Indian crew members onboard, 21 were rescued.

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal later confirmed that three Indian seafarers had died after initially being reported missing.

He said the government was working to ensure the return of the surviving crew and the repatriation of the bodies.

Sonowal added that efforts are underway to support the families of those affected and to bring clarity on all three incidents.

The Indian government has assured full assistance to the next of kin and continues to coordinate with international and local authorities as investigations progress.

With inputs from IANS

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
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OmanIranUS-Israel-Iran war

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