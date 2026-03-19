Stability by design: How the UAE navigates regional crises

Security, economy and leadership combine to absorb regional shocks
The United Arab Emirates’ response to regional attacks and tensions reflects an advanced model of a state capable of managing crises with high efficiency and resilience, particularly within a complex regional environment marked by rapid developments and overlapping interests. The UAE has demonstrated a strong ability to absorb the shock of crises — not only through immediate measures, but through an integrated system that combines security readiness, economic flexibility, and a long-term strategic vision.
On the security front, the UAE relies on a sophisticated institutional framework and a proactive approach to addressing threats, enhancing its capacity to contain potential repercussions. The high level of coordination among security and military entities, supported by advanced technologies and modern surveillance systems, ensures rapid response and minimises the direct impact of crises. This approach extends beyond reaction to prevention, incorporating scenario planning to address a wide range of potential developments.
Economically, the UAE has proven the strength of its development model, which is built on diversification and sustainability. Moving beyond reliance on oil, the country has successfully developed a diversified economy encompassing key sectors such as trade, tourism, financial services, and technology.
This diversification reduces vulnerability to external shocks and enables faster recovery. Additionally, flexible fiscal and monetary policies, coupled with an investor-friendly regulatory environment, reinforce market stability and sustain investor confidence even during times of uncertainty.
Equally important is the role of the country’s prudent leadership, which adopts a balanced approach combining decisiveness with adaptability. The leadership has consistently delivered reassuring messages to both the local community and international investors, emphasizing business continuity, infrastructure resilience, and economic stability.
Emergency plans have also been activated to ensure the uninterrupted provision of essential services and the continuity of supply chains, helping to mitigate the adverse effects of the crisis.
Despite geopolitical tensions, the UAE economy remains robust, diversified, and globally integrated.
75% of GDP derived from non-oil sectors
$2.49 trillion in sovereign wealth assets
Ranking: 3rd globally
AA / A-1+ credit rating (stable outlook) by S&P Global
Fiscal strength
184% projected consolidated net asset position (2026)
210% estimated government financial assets-to-GDP ratio
5.6% average budget surplus (last 5 years)
Banking sector resilience
17% capital adequacy ratio (well above global minimum standards)
146.6% liquidity coverage ratio
Dh5.42 trillion total banking sector assets
These indicators demonstrate:
Strong liquidity
High capitalisation
High shock absorption capacity
Furthermore, the UAE’s diplomacy plays a pivotal role in de-escalating tensions and promoting regional stability, through balanced positions that support dialogue and peaceful solutions. This reflects a deep understanding of the nature of contemporary crises, which require approaches that go beyond traditional frameworks.
The UAE’s experience in crisis management stands as a model to be emulated, where institutional strength, strategic vision, and effective execution converge. This integrated system has enabled the country to absorb the shock of regional crises, maintain internal stability, and continue its development trajectory with confidence and determination.
The UAE’s tourism sector continues to operate without disruption:
1,260 hotels nationwide
40,000+ tourism-related companies
Operational continuity
Resorts, attractions, and retail centers remain fully open
Hotels are extending stays for affected travelers
The UAE government is covering accommodation and catering costs for stranded passengers
This reflects a human-centered approach prioritizing:
Visitor safety
Service continuity
International confidence
Despite regional conditions, the UAE maintains high global connectivity:
1.4+ million passengers travelled through UAE airports (1–12 March 2026)
Flights continue with temporary safety adjustments when required
The aviation sector remains:
Operational
Flexible
Resilient under pressure