Dubai maps out new vision for future-ready media industry

Media retreat brings together global industry leaders to shape growth
Dubai: Dubai has unveiled an ambitious vision to strengthen its position as one of the world’s leading media hubs, as the Dubai Media Council convened top executives, creatives and investors at the Dubai Media Retreat to chart the future of the industry.
The retreat, held on Tuesday, brought together more than 100 senior industry leaders from advertising, film, gaming and digital media sectors, representing companies with an estimated $13 billion in local economic activity. The gathering focused on identifying emerging opportunities, tackling industry challenges and developing strategies to accelerate the growth of Dubai’s evolving media ecosystem.
Among the companies represented at the event were Amazon, Yango, Twitch, Xsolla, Action Films, Boom Town, Epic Films and Blink Studios.
Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, said Dubai remains committed to building a globally competitive and innovation-driven media sector under the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.
“Guided by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, we have always recognised the media sector as a strategic pillar of Dubai’s development and a vital partner in shaping the future,” Sheikh Ahmed said.
“Today, as global media undergoes a profound transformation, our priority is to ensure Dubai remains at the forefront of this evolution by building one of the world’s most dynamic and globally competitive media ecosystems,” he added.
He furthe raid: “Our aim is to build one of the world’s most future-ready media industries, powered by innovation, talent, and strong partnerships between the public and private sectors.”
The initiative aligns with the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which aims to double the contribution of the media industry to Dubai’s GDP by fostering investment, innovation and talent development.
During the retreat, participants took part in interactive round-table discussions focused on advertising and marketing, film and production, gaming, and digital media. Discussions explored key issues including infrastructure, regulation, investment, innovation and the need to support media companies during periods of global uncertainty.
A major announcement at the event came from Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council, who revealed plans for a new integrated platform designed to streamline services for media companies operating in Dubai.
“Before the end of this year, we will introduce a new platform for the media sector, where services, approvals, and processes will be integrated into a single, seamless system designed to make it easier, faster, and more efficient for you to operate and grow in Dubai,” she said.
Al Marri highlighted Dubai’s long-standing commitment to nurturing creativity and storytelling.
“Dubai’s media sector has always been built on partnership, vision, and a shared belief in the power of storytelling. The goal has always been to create an environment where creativity can thrive, talent can grow, and ideas can travel from Dubai to the world,” she added.
Nehal Badri, Secretary General of the Dubai Media Council, said the retreat provided an important platform for industry-wide dialogue at a time of rapid transformation in global media.
“The retreat created space for constructive conversations about the opportunities and challenges reshaping the media industry today,” she said.
“What emerged from these discussions was a strong sense that resilience is built through close cooperation.”