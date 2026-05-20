Dubai maps out new vision for future-ready media industry

Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, said Dubai remains committed to building a globally competitive and innovation-driven media sector under the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

The retreat, held on Tuesday, brought together more than 100 senior industry leaders from advertising, film, gaming and digital media sectors, representing companies with an estimated $13 billion in local economic activity. The gathering focused on identifying emerging opportunities, tackling industry challenges and developing strategies to accelerate the growth of Dubai’s evolving media ecosystem.

Dubai: Dubai has unveiled an ambitious vision to strengthen its position as one of the world’s leading media hubs, as the Dubai Media Council convened top executives, creatives and investors at the Dubai Media Retreat to chart the future of the industry.

“Today, as global media undergoes a profound transformation, our priority is to ensure Dubai remains at the forefront of this evolution by building one of the world’s most dynamic and globally competitive media ecosystems,” he added.

“Guided by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, we have always recognised the media sector as a strategic pillar of Dubai’s development and a vital partner in shaping the future,” Sheikh Ahmed said.

“Dubai’s media sector has always been built on partnership, vision, and a shared belief in the power of storytelling. The goal has always been to create an environment where creativity can thrive, talent can grow, and ideas can travel from Dubai to the world,” she added.

“Before the end of this year, we will introduce a new platform for the media sector, where services, approvals, and processes will be integrated into a single, seamless system designed to make it easier, faster, and more efficient for you to operate and grow in Dubai,” she said.

A major announcement at the event came from Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council, who revealed plans for a new integrated platform designed to streamline services for media companies operating in Dubai.

During the retreat, participants took part in interactive round-table discussions focused on advertising and marketing, film and production, gaming, and digital media. Discussions explored key issues including infrastructure, regulation, investment, innovation and the need to support media companies during periods of global uncertainty.

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