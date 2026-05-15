UAE launches nationwide campaign for new media content standards

National initiative aims to boost responsible creativity and fight misinformation
The National Media Authority has announced the launch of the National Campaign to Promote the 2026 Media Content Standards under the slogan “Creativity… Inspiration… Integrity”, in a strategic step aimed at empowering the creation of purposeful content, advancing the quality of media outputs, and further consolidating the UAE’s position as a leading global center for responsible media creativity and innovation.
The campaign embodies the UAE’s strategic vision to build an advanced and responsible media sector, with the standards serving as a supportive framework that safeguards the social fabric while reaffirming the nation’s commitment to delivering credible and innovative media that reflects the country’s pioneering achievements.
Five-week campaign targets influencers, students and creators across the country
The nationwide campaign, which will run for five weeks across the UAE, targets both citizens and residents. It seeks to shape a unified national vision that positions media awareness as a safeguard for critical thinking and a beacon of values.
Beyond merely defining standards, the campaign aspires to empower individuals with the discernment needed to distinguish quality and credibility from misinformation and superficiality, based on the conviction that words carry responsibility and serve as a mirror of society. Elevating media content, therefore, is viewed as the optimal path toward strengthening a proud national identity that embraces the language of the modern era without compromising the authenticity of its essence. In doing so, every individual becomes an active partner in shaping a responsible and creatively vibrant media landscape.
The campaign features comprehensive coordination among media offices across the country, highlighting the complementary role of government entities, media offices, and cultural councils as strategic partners in guiding and supporting the journey toward building a sustainable media future.
At the same time, the campaign places content creators at the heart of the initiative, offering them an opportunity to strengthen their creative responsibility and enhance their credibility as custodians of the UAE’s digital and cultural narrative.
The initiative also reflects a strong commitment to designing comprehensive and interactive programs that engage all segments of society, with particular emphasis on youth and media students. The goal is to equip them with the necessary tools to understand and professionally apply media standards in ways that support the sustainable growth of the sector within a safe and competitive environment.
Dr. Jamal Mohammed Al Kaabi, Secretary-General of the National Media Authority, affirmed that the campaign adopts a partnership-driven approach that places young people, academic institutions, and strategic partners at the core of the development process, with the aim of fostering a community culture that enables creativity while remaining resilient against misinformation.
He stated: “We seek to formulate an intellectual charter that bridges the enthusiasm of youth with the wisdom of institutions, ensuring that Emirati content serves as a mirror reflecting our leadership and achievements, while also acting as a protective shield for our internal cohesion and presenting to the world a civilizational model characterized by responsibility and balance.”
He added: “We are working from a strategic perspective that elevates the role of the content creator to become a guardian of the national narrative and a sovereign partner entrusted with preserving our values and authentic identity. To achieve this, we have intensified collaboration with universities, media offices, and cultural councils to develop specialized programs that not only provide young people with technical skills, but also equip them with awareness and intellectual resilience, enabling them to confidently carry the UAE’s noble message and shape its distinguished global presence with a level of responsibility befitting the nation’s status and leadership.”
The National Campaign to Promote the 2026 Media Content Standards officially commenced yesterday with the organization of the first Community Media Council at Majlis Al Mushrif in Abu Dhabi. The event was jointly organized by the National Media Office and Abu Dhabi Majalis, with the participation of prominent media professionals, influencers, content creators, media students, and individuals interested in the creative industries.
During the session, Dr. Jamal Mohammed Al Kaabi outlined the campaign’s objectives and highlighted the role of responsible media professionals, influencers, and content creators in supporting the UAE’s strategic vision to build a safe and trusted media landscape that reflects the nation’s values and identity, enhances public media awareness, and reinforces the UAE’s leading position as a regional and global hub for media excellence and content creation.