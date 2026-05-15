UAE launches nationwide campaign for new media content standards

He added: “We are working from a strategic perspective that elevates the role of the content creator to become a guardian of the national narrative and a sovereign partner entrusted with preserving our values and authentic identity. To achieve this, we have intensified collaboration with universities, media offices, and cultural councils to develop specialized programs that not only provide young people with technical skills, but also equip them with awareness and intellectual resilience, enabling them to confidently carry the UAE’s noble message and shape its distinguished global presence with a level of responsibility befitting the nation’s status and leadership.”