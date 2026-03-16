UAE media on the frontline: Defending truth in times of crisis

In age of information warfare, UAE media plays a crucial role in countering disinformation
Dubai: Modern conflicts are no longer fought only with missiles, drones and military formations. Increasingly, they are waged through narratives, images and digital content designed to shape perceptions and influence public opinion.
Recent developments in the region have once again demonstrated this reality. As the UAE faced blatant Iranian aggression targeting its skies, the country’s Armed Forces responded with remarkable precision and professionalism, intercepting hostile missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles with exceptional efficiency. These heroic efforts not only protected the nation’s sovereignty but also reassured citizens and residents that the country’s security remains firmly safeguarded.
Yet alongside the military response, another front was equally important: the information front.
The battlefield has expanded into the realm of information, and in that arena, credible media has become one of the most important lines of defence.
This reality was highlighted recently by Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Authority, who described UAE media as a “battalion stationed in the trenches of awareness” and a protective shield safeguarding the home front. His remarks came during the Authority’s annual Ramadan gathering at Atlantis The Royal, where senior media leaders, editors and communication officials gathered to reflect on the evolving role of journalism during times of national challenge.
The message was clear: “In today’s hybrid conflicts, the war on awareness can be as consequential as events unfolding on the battlefield.
In an era dominated by social media platforms, instant messaging and algorithm-driven information flows, misinformation can travel faster than verified facts. Rumours, manipulated images and fabricated narratives can spread across borders within minutes, often designed to provoke fear, confusion or division.
Such information campaigns are not accidental. Around the world, states and non-state actors increasingly use disinformation as a strategic tool, seeking to erode trust in institutions and destabilise societies. This makes the role of professional media more important than ever.
Responsible journalism acts as a filter between raw information and public perception. Through verification, context and ethical standards, mainstream media organisations help ensure that society receives accurate and balanced information rather than emotionally charged speculation.
During moments of tension or crisis, this responsibility becomes even greater. Calm, credible reporting reassures the public while preventing misinformation from filling the information vacuum.
As Al Hamed observed, responsible media messaging can sometimes have a greater impact than the noise of events themselves.
One of the defining strengths of the UAE’s approach to media during critical moments lies in the coordination between national institutions responsible for communication and crisis response.
The National Media Authority plays a central role in shaping this ecosystem. By engaging closely with editors, journalists, broadcasters and digital platforms, the Authority works to ensure that the country’s media environment remains professional, credible and responsive during moments when clarity is essential.
Beyond the Authority, several other government communication bodies contribute to this coordinated effort. Strategic communication platforms such as the Abu Dhabi Media Office and the Dubai Media Office have become trusted channels for official updates, rapid responses and fact-based communication with the public.
Equally important is the role of security and crisis management institutions that provide verified information during emergencies. Departments such as the UAE Ministry of Interior, the UAE Ministry of Defence, and the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCMA) ensure that information related to national security, safety and emergency responses is communicated quickly and accurately.
Together, these institutions form an integrated communication framework designed to maintain public confidence while countering misinformation.
In an age when false narratives can spread widely through digital networks, such coordination ensures that facts reach the public swiftly, often before rumours can gain traction.
Behind this institutional coordination lies the strategic vision of the UAE’s leadership.
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, has consistently emphasised calm, foresight and national unity when navigating periods of uncertainty. His approach to crisis management reflects a belief that stability is strengthened not only through preparedness and strong institutions, but also through clear and responsible communication.
As Al Hamed noted during his remarks, the leadership that builds nations in times of prosperity is the same leadership that protects them during times of challenge. Such leadership serves as a compass for the national media, encouraging balanced discourse that prioritises awareness over emotional reactions and reassurance over alarmism. In a region often exposed to geopolitical turbulence, this measured approach to communication has become one of the UAE’s defining strengths.
For journalists and media organisations, the evolving nature of modern conflict places renewed emphasis on professional ethics.
Accuracy, verification and responsibility must remain at the heart of journalism. In times when misinformation can be weaponised, the credibility of media institutions becomes an essential pillar of societal resilience.
Professional journalism is not about amplifying every rumour or reacting impulsively to every viral claim. It is about providing context, verifying facts and ensuring that public discourse is guided by truth rather than speculation.
This is particularly important in the digital age, where the lines between information, opinion and propaganda can easily blur.
Mainstream media outlets therefore carry a dual responsibility: to report events as they happen and to ensure that misinformation does not gain legitimacy through careless amplification.
The information ecosystem today is no longer shaped solely by traditional media organisations. Social media platforms have transformed millions of individuals into potential content creators and amplifiers of information. This reality gives digital citizens an unprecedented role in shaping public awareness.
Every online post, comment or share contributes to the broader information environment. In this context, responsible digital behaviour becomes a matter of national awareness.
Social media users must ensure that their digital footprint reflects the values associated with the “Sons of Zayed” — dignity, self-confidence and integrity. He also warned against engaging with provocative or abusive accounts that thrive on attention and interaction.
In many cases, misinformation spreads precisely because it provokes emotional reactions. Ignoring such narratives rather than amplifying them can often be the most effective way to limit their impact.
Equally important is exercising caution when sharing content from unknown sources, as such material may form part of deliberate psychological operations designed to destabilise societies.
Ultimately, the strength of a nation today lies not only in its economic prosperity or military capability. It also depends on the integrity of its information environment. When credible institutions, responsible media and informed citizens work together, societies become far more resilient against attempts to manipulate public opinion or spread confusion.
The UAE’s approach to media coordination and responsible communication offers an important example of how modern states can protect public awareness in an increasingly complex information landscape.
In an era where conflicts extend beyond physical borders into digital spaces, the defence of truth has become a national priority.
And in that critical mission, credible media stands firmly on the frontline.