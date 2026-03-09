Crisis communication, national confidence: How UAE media counters rumours and strengthens trust

Amid these circumstances, the reassuring messages from the nation’s leadership played a critical role in reinforcing confidence and stability. President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan placed strong emphasis on reassuring the public through his close engagement with the community and his direct communication with citizens and residents alike. He reaffirmed that human safety remains the foremost priority. His meetings with people from all walks of life — young and old — as well as his visits to the injured and hospitalised, reflected a leadership philosophy that places human dignity at the centre of governance. The message was clear: the UAE possesses the confidence and resilience to overcome challenges, and that the well-being of people always comes first — first, second, and third.