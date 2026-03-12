How culture and governance will shape tomorrow’s audits

Ethics, Leadership, and Accountability will characterize auditing in the time to come
The audit profession stands at a pivotal juncture, facing increasing expectations for transparency, integrity, and public trust. In this evolving landscape, the importance of culture and governance within audit firms cannot be overstated. These elements are not just theoretical constructs but practical imperatives that shape how auditors serve their clients and the public interest.
At the heart of effective governance lies leadership. Setting the right tone at the top signals a firm’s commitment to ethical behavior, which permeates every level of the organization. When leadership consistently communicates the value of ethics, through regular communications, training programs, and annual declarations amongst other matters, they establish a culture where integrity is the norm, not the exception. This visible commitment encourages employees to internalize and act upon these values, ensuring that ethical decisions are not just encouraged but expected.
Ethics forms the backbone of the audit profession. At Baker Tilly UAE, for example, ethics is woven into the very fabric of daily operations, not just in what is communicated, but in what is measured and how leadership is held accountable. This approach aligns with the core ethical principle of integrity, doing what is inherently right, even when it is challenging or inconvenient.
Recognizing the critical role of culture and governance, the International Ethics Standards Board for Accountants (IESBA) is developing a comprehensive framework that aligns with G20 and OECD principles. This initiative aims to reinforce public trust and boost confidence in the audit profession worldwide. By establishing clear, consistent standards, IESBA is helping to ensure that all audit firms, regardless of jurisdiction and size, operate with the same high expectations for ethics and governance.
A rigorous approach to independence and conflict-of-interest checks is essential. At Baker Tilly UAE, each team member must evaluate and declare any potential threats or conflicts for every client’s engagement. This process involves mandatory escalation if any concerns are identified, including conflict clearance from network members on public interest entities. Such diligence ensures that ethical judgment and uncompromised independence are the foundations of every client relationship. These practices are also closely aligned with ISQM 1 quality standards, further solidifying the firm’s commitment to excellence.
What makes these practices effective is not just having policies in place but the seamless integration of these values into everyday routines. Leadership champions ethical behavior, sets clear expectations, and reinforces them through ongoing communication and real actions, such as signing annual declarations, rewarding the integrity and in case of lapses, going to the extent to identify the root cause and taking necessary actions. Independence is declared at the outset of each engagement and re-confirmed upon completion, with formal communication to clients and those charged with governance as the start and before we conclude the engagement.
Measurement is vital to maintaining high standards. Baker Tilly achieves 100% annual declaration and 100% independence declaration across all engagements. These outcomes are supported by robust training, transparent communication, and a “speak up” culture. Metrics related to quality, integrity, and internal inspections, as well as oversight by Ethics Committee, Quality Management Committees and the Board that involves independent members, ensure accountability and highlight areas for improvement.
Implementing these systems is not without challenges. One significant hurdle is changing fatigue, employees can feel overwhelmed by continuous process improvements. Addressing this requires an efficient, user-friendly approach, clear communication, and ongoing training. More importantly, investment in dedicated resources, including a monitoring team, is essential to help staff navigate the process and maintain momentum.
The future of the audit profession hinges on a steadfast commitment to culture and governance. By embedding ethics into every facet of operations and holding leadership accountable, audit firms can reinforce public trust, ensure independence, and adapt to the evolving demands of the varying stakeholders. As global frameworks continue to develop, the firms that prioritize these principles will be best positioned to thrive in the years ahead. We are committed to culture and governance and have committed 600 hours to a simulation project on culture and governance that will be of immense benefit to our firm.