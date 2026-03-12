How culture and governance will shape tomorrow’s audits

What makes these practices effective is not just having policies in place but the seamless integration of these values into everyday routines. Leadership champions ethical behavior, sets clear expectations, and reinforces them through ongoing communication and real actions, such as signing annual declarations, rewarding the integrity and in case of lapses, going to the extent to identify the root cause and taking necessary actions. Independence is declared at the outset of each engagement and re-confirmed upon completion, with formal communication to clients and those charged with governance as the start and before we conclude the engagement.