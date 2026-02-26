Guarding the digital nation: How the UAE is confronting a new wave of cyber threats

Cybersecurity is inherently complex because attackers adapt more quickly than most institutions can. Traditional security threats are visible as they move across borders or operate in physical space. Cyberattacks, by contrast, are shapeless, anonymous, and capable of striking from any location in the world. The UAE sits at the crossroads of global finance, aviation, logistics, and energy, making it a prime target for both criminal groups and politically motivated actors. Compounding this challenge is the long-standing attribution problem, namely, identifying who is behind an attack, whether a lone hacker, a criminal syndicate, a terrorist network, or a hostile state, is often slow, uncertain, and technologically difficult. This ambiguity allows attackers to operate with impunity and complicates diplomatic or legal responses.