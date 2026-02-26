Guarding the digital nation: How the UAE is confronting a new wave of cyber threats

As global attacks surge, cyber resilience becomes a national security priority
The UAE has once again urged businesses, government entities, and the public to remain vigilant amid a rising wave of global cyberattacks. The warning, delivered through official channels this month, reflects a growing reality in that cyber threats are no longer abstract risks. They are immediate, sophisticated, and capable of disrupting every layer of national life, from critical infrastructure to private enterprise and even daily online habits.
Few voices have been more central in shaping this awareness than Omar Sultan Al Olama, the UAE Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, who also leads the UAE Government’s cybersecurity efforts. Al Olama has consistently emphasised that cyberattacks are evolving faster than conventional security responses. Under his leadership, the UAE has pursued a proactive rather than reactive cybersecurity posture, building new institutions, tightening regulations, and pushing public awareness with a seriousness rarely seen in the region.
Cybersecurity is inherently complex because attackers adapt more quickly than most institutions can. Traditional security threats are visible as they move across borders or operate in physical space. Cyberattacks, by contrast, are shapeless, anonymous, and capable of striking from any location in the world. The UAE sits at the crossroads of global finance, aviation, logistics, and energy, making it a prime target for both criminal groups and politically motivated actors. Compounding this challenge is the long-standing attribution problem, namely, identifying who is behind an attack, whether a lone hacker, a criminal syndicate, a terrorist network, or a hostile state, is often slow, uncertain, and technologically difficult. This ambiguity allows attackers to operate with impunity and complicates diplomatic or legal responses.
At the same time, hackers have become significantly more sophisticated, using AI-generated malware, deepfake-based social engineering, supply-chain intrusions, and coordinated ransomware-as-a-service operations that can bypass traditional defences. Some attacks are now designed to remain dormant for months, quietly collecting data before triggering large-scale disruption. In a rapidly digitising ecosystem like the UAE, where government services, banking, healthcare, and critical infrastructure are interconnected, every new digital interface becomes a potential vulnerability.
Cyberattacks today do not simply steal data. They can paralyse ports, shut down oil pipelines, manipulate financial transactions, and compromise personal identities. Defending against such threats requires constant adaptation, sophisticated monitoring, and, crucially, a population that understands cyber hygiene as a basic life skill.
The UAE’s warning is timely because the risks affect multiple levels of national resilience. Economically, cyber breaches can inflict severe damage by halting operations across banks, airlines, e-commerce platforms, and supply-chain networks. For businesses, a successful breach can bring costly downtime, reputational harm, regulatory penalties, and the loss of sensitive commercial data. Government entities face the threat of compromised services, data manipulation, or disruptions to smart-city systems. And at the national security level, foreign actors could target energy infrastructure, ports, airports, or even defense-related technologies, testing the boundaries of the UAE’s digital sovereignty.
This explains the urgency behind the latest warnings: they are not expressions of concern but reminders that cybersecurity is no longer a technical issue, but a national priority.
The UAE’s approach to cybersecurity has become one of the most comprehensive in the region, built around strong institutions, regulatory reforms, and a culture of continuous vigilance.
A cornerstone of this effort is the UAE Cybersecurity Council, established in 2020 and chaired by Omar Sultan Al Olama. The Council coordinates national cybersecurity policy, threat response, and readiness exercises across federal and local entities. Under Al Olama’s direction, the Council launched the National Cybersecurity Strategy, aimed at protecting critical infrastructure, enhancing digital resilience, and improving information-sharing mechanisms among government and private-sector partners.
The country also strengthened the role of the UAE Computer Emergency Response Team (aeCERT), which monitors threats, assists government agencies during cyber incidents, and provides guidance to businesses on emerging vulnerabilities. aeCERT has been instrumental in detecting ransomware campaigns, phishing attempts, financial fraud networks, and targeted attacks on critical sectors.
Legal and regulatory reforms have been equally important. The UAE introduced the Cybercrime Law (Federal Decree Law No. 34 of 2021), modernising previous legislation and imposing strict penalties on hacking, identity theft, online extortion, impersonation, and the misuse of digital platforms. The law forms part of a wider digital governance framework that also includes data-protection regulations, cloud compliance standards, and sector-specific cybersecurity requirements for banking, aviation, and telecommunications.
The UAE has also implemented targeted countermeasures designed to address threats from individuals, terrorist actors, and foreign governments. These include joint cyber threat–intelligence platforms with international partners, cybersecurity drills simulating state-sponsored attacks, directives requiring critical infrastructure operators to adopt advanced encryption and zero-trust security models, and national awareness campaigns aimed at stopping recruitment or radicalisation through digital channels.
In the defence and energy sectors, the UAE has implemented advanced resilience programmes through partnerships with major technology firms. ADNOC, for instance, has developed specialised cybersecurity operations to protect energy infrastructure. The aviation sector, especially Emirates and Etihad, relies on coordinated cybersecurity protocols aligned with international aviation standards. Meanwhile, Dubai’s Digital Security Sector and Abu Dhabi’s Smart Solutions and Services Authority (ADSSSA) have rolled out comprehensive guidelines governing critical information infrastructure and government cloud systems.
Public awareness campaigns have also become a hallmark of the UAE’s strategy. The Cybersecurity Council regularly issues alerts about phishing scams, fraudulent investment schemes, and malware attacks targeting residents. Schools, universities, and workplaces are increasingly integrating cybersecurity awareness into their training programmes, reflecting Al Olama’s belief that cybersecurity is ultimately a shared responsibility.
The UAE’s rapid digital transformation has given it one of the most advanced e-government, finance, and smart-city ecosystems in the world. But these achievements come with exposure. As Al Olama has repeatedly argued, a country that leads in AI, fintech, and digital services must also lead in cybersecurity.
The recent government warning is not a sign of vulnerability as it is a sign of maturity. It reflects a modern understanding that cyber threats are not static, and that resilience demands constant vigilance, investment, and cooperation. In this sense, the UAE’s approach is both realistic and forward-looking. It is a recognition that the digital future the country is building must be safeguarded with the same seriousness traditionally reserved for physical security.
Cybersecurity is now one of the UAE’s most important pillars of national resilience. And as digital life deepens, the message from the country’s leadership is unmistakably clear. Innovation thrives only when security keeps pace. The UAE is determined to ensure that it does.
Dr Kristian Alexander is a Senior Fellow and Lead Researcher at the Rabdan Security and Defense Institute (RSDI), Abu Dhabi, UAE