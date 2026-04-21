GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 29°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Travel & Tourism

Sheikh Mohammed reviews Dh3b beach plan as Dubai accelerates coastal development

Al Mamzar Beach project nears completion

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Dh3bn plan to boost Dubai beach capacity 170% as 2040 liveability vision advances
Dh3bn plan to boost Dubai beach capacity 170% as 2040 liveability vision advances

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said Dubai is pressing ahead with a Dh3 billion beach development plan aimed at transforming the emirate into the world’s best city to live in by 2040, with work progressing without delay.

In a post on his official X account, Sheikh Mohammed said: “The Dubai Beaches Development Plan seeks to increase the capacity of the emirate’s beaches for tourists and visitors by 170 per cent, as part of a broader long-term development agenda.”

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

He said work is under way at full pace, with teams continuing to deliver projects without slowdown, adding that progress “has not stopped and will not stop”.

Sheikh Mohammed said he had inspected the Al Mamzar Beach development, which is nearing completion and is set to become a major family destination capable of accommodating up to 7 million visitors annually across an area of 4 million square feet.

He said development projects would continue at an accelerated pace, stressing that Dubai remains committed to its strategic agenda, adding: “The coming period will be bigger and more beautiful.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAEDubaiSheikh Mohammed bin Rashid

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai.

Sheikh Mohammed highlights student resilience on return

1m read
His Highness Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, was seen in his car driving along Kite Beach

Watch: Sheikh Mohammed seen at beach

2m read
Sheikh Mohammed at Dubai Mall.

Sheikh Mohammed tours Dubai Mall

1m read
Dubai Humanitarian remains fully operational despite global supply chain pressures,

Dubai boosts Gaza relief with urgent healthcare support

2m read