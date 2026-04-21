Al Mamzar Beach project nears completion
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said Dubai is pressing ahead with a Dh3 billion beach development plan aimed at transforming the emirate into the world’s best city to live in by 2040, with work progressing without delay.
In a post on his official X account, Sheikh Mohammed said: “The Dubai Beaches Development Plan seeks to increase the capacity of the emirate’s beaches for tourists and visitors by 170 per cent, as part of a broader long-term development agenda.”
He said work is under way at full pace, with teams continuing to deliver projects without slowdown, adding that progress “has not stopped and will not stop”.
Sheikh Mohammed said he had inspected the Al Mamzar Beach development, which is nearing completion and is set to become a major family destination capable of accommodating up to 7 million visitors annually across an area of 4 million square feet.
He said development projects would continue at an accelerated pace, stressing that Dubai remains committed to its strategic agenda, adding: “The coming period will be bigger and more beautiful.