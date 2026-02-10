Dubai launches Dh4b desert tourism project Al Layan Oasis

Oasis to feature vast lake, camping zones and sports trails
Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced on Tuesday the launch of a new large-scale tourism destination, Al Layan Oasis, as part of a Dh4 billion package of green and water-based development projects.
Sheikh Mohammed said the project will cover 10 million square feet and will be centred on a lake spanning 2.5 million square feet, alongside leisure facilities, sports trails, camping areas and what he described as unprecedented desert tourism experiences.
“Al Layan Oasis is a new tourism addition to our economic sector that we have launched today. Spanning 10 million square feet, with a central lake covering 2.5 million square feet, it includes leisure facilities, sports tracks, camping spaces and unprecedented desert tourism experiences, as part of a package of water and green projects for which we have allocated 4 billion dirhams,” Sheikh Mohammed wrote on his X account.
“Every day in the UAE is an opportunity to write a new story, plant a new seed, and add a distinct mark on a development journey that creates a better future and ensures the best quality of life in the world,” the Vice President added.
Al Layan Oasis forms part of a package of initiatives under the Blue and Green Roadmap 2030, recently launched by Dubai Municipality. The roadmap advances Dubai’s approach to investing in nature to enhance wellbeing, as part of a broader vision to create an urban environment that balances sustainability, liveability, and quality of life.
The project also complements the Dubai Countryside and Rural Areas Development Plan, which seeks to preserve natural landscapes while providing services and facilities that enhance the lives of residents and create a distinctive tourism experience across the emirate. It further supports the objectives of the Dubai Quality of Life Strategy 2033 and the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan.
The project includes the development of integrated infrastructure, 1,000 parking spaces. It also features 14km of walking and cycling tracks, including 4km of elevated paths rising five metres above ground level, offering panoramic views of the oasis and linking with existing routes in Al Marmoom.
The oasis will serve as a key stop along Dubai’s caravan route and a distinctive destination located around 50 minutes from the city centre, enabling visitors to experience the desert in a calm and tranquil setting.
The project is expected to attract 330,000 visitors annually, balancing eco-tourism development with the preservation of natural systems. Plans also include expanding native planting and shaded areas to enhance visitor comfort and support environmental sustainability.
The project is divided into four main zones delivering a unified experience across leisure, nature, and services. The Gathering Oasis will feature an open-air cinema, amphitheatre, food truck areas, and event spaces. The Family Oasis will offer 28 rest areas, children’s play zones, and integrated amenities.
The Camping Oasis includes dedicated areas equipped to accommodate 100 caravans, in addition to visitor centre promoting environmental awareness and education.
Meanwhile, the Recreation Oasis will provide a range of activities, retail outlets, and services within a sustainable natural setting.