US‑Israel war on Iran, Day 19: Israel says Iran's Intelligence chief killed; UAE intercepts threats

UAE intercepts missiles, lifts alert as region reacts to intensifying Iran conflict
Highlights
The alarm has been activated in Bahrain, reports the country's Ministry of Interior. Citizens and residents have been requested to remain calm, head to the nearest safe location, and follow updates through official channels.
US-Israeli strikes hit a major Iranian gas facility in the Gulf on Wednesday causing a fire, Iranian state television reported.
"Moments ago, parts of the gas facilities located in the South Pars Special Economic Energy Zone in Asaluyeh were struck by projectiles fired by the American-Zionist enemy," state television reported, citing Ehsan Jahanian, the deputy governor of the southern Bushehr province, where the facility is located.
It added that firefighting teams were dispatched to the scene to contain the fire.
The UAE air defence systems on 18th March 2026 engaged 13 ballistic missiles and 27 UAVs launched from Iran.
Since the onset of the blatant Iranian aggression, UAE air defences have engaged 327 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles and 1,699 UAVs.
These attacks have resulted in the martyrdom of 2 members of the armed forces while performing their national duty, as well as 6 fatalities of Pakistani, Nepali, Bangladeshi and Palestinian nationalities.
Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said on Wednesday that Israeli forces had killed Iran's Minister of Intelligence Esmail Khatib.
"Last night Iran's Intelligence Minister Khatib was also eliminated," Katz said in a statement.
Hezbollah's Al Manar TV said the director of its political programmes was killed alongside his wife in an Israeli strike on central Beirut on Wednesday.
In a statement, the channel said the "director of political programmes at the channel, Mohammad Sherri and his wife" were killed "in the Zionist raid on the Zuqaq al-Blat area in Beirut".
His children and grandchildren were wounded and hospitalised following the strike, according to Al Manar.
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Iranian media said on Wednesday that Israel and the United States had launched fresh strikes in across several areas of the country, including the capital Tehran.
Among the locations hit were areas in Lorestan province and Hamedan city, both in the west of Iran, as well as Fars province in the south.
Tasnim news agency said "seven people were killed and 56 were injured in an American-Zionist attack on residential areas in Dorud town" in Lorestan province.
AFP could not independently verify the figures.
The judiciary's Mizan Online website said US-Israeli strikes hit a judiciary building in Fars province.
Israeli strikes on central Beirut on Wednesday morning killed at least 12 people, the Lebanese health ministry said in updated tolls.
The ministry said that the strikes on the Basta and Zuqaq al-Blat neighbourhoods in central Beirut killed at least 12 people and wounded 41.
One of the region's biggest travel events, Arabian Travel Market, will now take place from August 17-20 at Dubai World Trade Centre, its organisers said in a statement. The event usually takes place during late April or early May.
"The decision to reschedule the event has been made to prioritise the safety and well-being of customers, partners and colleagues, and to give the global travel and tourism community greater confidence and flexibility to attend," events and exhibitions company RX said.
Danielle Curtis, Exhibition Director ME, Arabian Travel Market, said, "The safety and well-being of our customers, partners and colleagues remains our highest priority, and the decision to reschedule ATM 2026 to August reflects our commitment to ensuring that everyone can participate at this important industry gathering. We look forward to welcoming the international travel community back to Dubai later this year."
Iranian armed forces will make use of more weapons that weren’t previously used in the war, Iran’s army spokesperson says, Reuters reports citing state TV.
An Israeli strike on Wednesday hit a car in the centre of Sidon, southern Lebanon's largest city, state media reported.
An AFP correspondent at the scene said the strike hit near the city's civil defence headquarters and the seaside road, where many displaced people are sleeping in their cars.
At least four explosions were heard on Wednesday in the city of Erbil in the autonomous Kurdistan region, AFP journalists reported.
It was not immediately clear what the target was. From a suburb of Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan region, AFP journalists saw interceptions of projectiles over the city, which is home to a major US consulate complex, while its airport houses US-led coalition troops.
Iraq announced on Wednesday it had resumed limited oil exports of 250,000 bpd through the Turkish port of Ceyhan after the country's output plunged due to disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz.
A founding member of the OPEC cartel, crude oil sales make up 90 per cent of Iraq's budget revenues. Before the outbreak of war on February 28, Iraq mainly shipped its oil - roughly 3.5 million barrels per day - from the southern Basra fields via the Strait of Hormuz.
The state-owned North Oil Company said it "has begun operating the Sarlo pumping station to resume pumping and exporting Kirkuk oil to the port of Ceyhan with an initial capacity of 250,000 barrels per day".
Iraq resumed oil exports from its fields in the northern Kirkuk province "after a disruptive period that posed a significant challenge to the oil sector," and in agreement with the autonomous Kurdistan Region, through which the pipeline to Turkey's port of Ceyhan runs.
Iraq has been scrambling to find a solution to export its oil, and there have been long-running talks with Iraqi Kurdistan to ship it through the autonomous region.
Kurdish authorities had asked for several measures in return, before agreeing to let the oil flow through the region's pipeline.
The Kurdistan natural resources ministry said that the Sarlo oil station began operating at 6:30 am (0330 GMT) to enable exports via the Kurdistan region pipeline to the port of Ceyhan.
Iran will hold a funeral Wednesday for its security chief Ali Larijani as it vowed revenge, firing off a wave of missiles at Israel after it killed the powerful figure in an air strike.
According to Iran's Fars and Tasnim news agencies, funerals for Larijani and another powerful figure killed by Israel, Gholamreza Soleimani, the head of the Basij paramilitary force, will take place from 1030 GMT in Tehran.
Their deaths were announced Tuesday.
A new Israeli strike hit central Beirut's Zuqaq al-Blat neighbourhood on Wednesday, state media reported, the second on the densely populated area since the early morning without prior warning.
A blast was heard throughout the capital, and AFPTV's live broadcast showed plumes of smoke rising from the area as the war between Hezbollah and Israel continued.
A building in Bashoura, also in central Beirut, was struck earlier following an Israeli warning.
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Dubai Media Office, through a social media post, confirms that the situation in the country is currently safe, following earlier warnings about potential missile threats.
The Ministry of Defence has warned of a potential missile threat. Residents are urged to move to the nearest secure building, stay away from windows, doors, and open areas, and await official instructions.
Authorities have stressed the importance of staying in safe locations, following official channels for real-time updates, and remaining vigilant as the situation develops.
Residents and travellers are strongly urged to:
Remain in a safe location until the threat is resolved
Follow official channels for real-time warnings, updates, and instructions
Avoid spreading unverified information that could cause panic
UN nuclear watchdog says Iranian authorities reported a projectile impact at the country's only operational nuclear power plant that caused no damage
Iranian authorities have executed a man convicted of spying for Israel, the judiciary said on Wednesday, in the first such execution announced since the war with Israel and the United States broke out.
Mizan identified the man as Kouroush Keyvani and said he was arrested during Iran's 12-day war with Israel in June. The US briefly joined with strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.
It listed details of his meetings with agents from Israel's Mossad spy agency and said he received training in "six European countries and in Tel Aviv."
On February 28, Israel and the US launched strikes on Iran, killing its supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and triggering another war that has spread across the Middle East.
Gold prices in Dubai edged slightly higher on Wednesday morning, with 24K at Dh601 and 22K at Dh556.50, but remain about Dh40 below the March peak, indicating that the earlier rally has cooled. Prices have moved within a narrow range in recent days, even as global gold holds near record levels, prompting buyers to assess whether this softer phase offers a timely entry point for jewellery purchases.
Tesla has enabled free Supercharging across more than 30 stations in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Qatar from midnight local time, after a user appeal and in line with its policy of supporting drivers during difficult situations, giving Tesla owners immediate cost relief and uninterrupted access to charging across key cities including Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, Jeddah and Doha
About 90 ships including oil tankers have crossed the Strait of Hormuz since the outset of the war with Iran and it is still exporting millions of barrels of oil at a time when the waterway has been effectively closed, according to maritime and trade data platforms.
Many of the vessels that passed through the strait were so-called "dark" transits evading Western government sanctions and oversight that likely have ties to Iran, maritime data firm Lloyd's List Intelligence said. More recently, vessels with ties to India and Pakistan have also successfully crossed the strait as governments stepped up negotiations.
A senior Australian government minister said he isn’t aware of any formal U.S. request for military support to keep the Strait of Hormuz open.
Treasurer Jim Chalmers was responding Wednesday to US President Donald Trump’s complaint that Australia, Japan, South Korea and NATO had rejected his calls to help secure the strait from Iranian attack.
Asked if Australia had received any formal US request for extra military support to keep the strait open, Chalmers told Australian Broadcasting Corp: “Not that I’m aware of.”
“It’s not something that we’ve been considering, in terms of sending battleships to the Strait of Hormuz,” Chalmers told Sky News television in another interview.
Iran vowed on Wednesday a "decisive" retaliation for the death of its security chief Ali Larijani, firing off a wave of missiles at Israel which said it killed him in an air strike.
A barrage of Iranian missiles killed two people near Israel's commercial hub Tel Aviv, while Gulf nations intercepted rockets and drones headed for targets including US bases in the region.
Iran will hold funerals Wednesday for Larijani and another powerful figure killed Tuesday by Israel, Gholamreza Soleimani, the head of the Basij paramilitary force, according to the Fars and Tasnim news agencies.
Larijani is the most prominent figure of the Islamic republic killed since Israel and the United States launched their attacks on Iran on February 28, killing supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and igniting a war in the Middle East.
"Iran's response to the assassination of the secretary of the Supreme National Security Council will be decisive and regrettable," Iranian army chief Amir Hatami said in a statement.
Qatar's defence ministry said it intercepted a missile attack on Wednesday as blasts were heard in Doha.
"Armed forces intercepted missile attack which targeted State of Qatar," the ministry of defence said in a statement, released shortly after an AFP journalist in the capital heard several blasts.
The repercussions of the war in the Middle East would be felt globally, Iran's top diplomat said on Wednesday, suggesting more Western officials should push back against the conflict.
"Wave of global repercussions has only begun and will hit all - regardless of wealth, faith, or race," Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi posted on X, accompanied by a copy of the US National Counterterrorism Center director's resignation announcement prompted by the war on Tuesday.
"A rising number of voices - (including) European and U.S. officials - exclaim that the war on Iran is unjust. More members of the international community should follow suit," the post added.
The UAE has issued a new security alert following an earlier notification reassuring residents of their safety after a potential missile and drone threat from Iran.
Authorities urged the public to remain vigilant, follow official guidance, and rely only on verified updates. Emergency services have confirmed that precautionary measures are in place, and residents are advised to stay in secure locations until further notice.
The Ministry of Interior and defence authorities continue to monitor the situation closely and will provide timely updates to ensure public safety.
UAE residents get emergency alert over missile threat
The Ministry of Defence has warned of a potential missile threat. Residents are urged to move to the nearest secure building, stay away from windows, doors, and open areas, and await official instructions.
Authorities have stressed the importance of staying in safe locations, following official channels for real-time updates, and remaining vigilant as the situation develops.
Residents and travellers are strongly urged to:
Remain in a safe location until the threat is resolved
Follow official channels for real-time warnings, updates, and instructions
Avoid spreading unverified information that could cause panic
Saudi Arabia has intercepted a ballistic missile near Prince Sultan Air Base, which houses US military personnel, the defence ministry said on Wednesday as Iran continues strikes on Gulf nations.
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An Iranian missile barrage killed two people near Israel's commercial hub Tel Aviv, medics said Wednesday, as the national railway company suspended operations due to shrapnel impact at a station in the city.
Authorities reported that falling munitions had hit multiple sites in central Israel in the overnight barrage that triggered air raid sirens across the area, after another day of heavy Israeli bombardments in Iran and Lebanon.
The latest deaths took the toll from missile attacks on Israel since the start of the Middle East war late last month to 14 people.
AFP footage from Ramat Gan, a city just outside Tel Aviv, showed police officers, rescuers and military personnel on a street strewn with rubble.
Israel's Magen David Adom emergency medical service said two people were found dead at the scene.
Lebanon's health ministry said that two Israeli strikes on central Beirut early Wednesday killed at least six people and wounded 24 others, noting the toll was preliminary.
"Human remains were also recovered from the site and their identities will be determined after DNA testing," the ministry statement said.
Qatar Airways has announced that it will resume operating a limited number of flights during the period from March 18 to 28.
In a statement, the airline said that passengers can book flights through its official website or the Qatar Airways mobile application.
Bahrain on Wednesday said it has so far intercepted 129 missiles and 233 drones since the beginning of the US-Israel war on Iran more than two weeks ago.
Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, expressed his sincere condolences and deep sympathy to the families of the victims of Iran’s unprovoked terrorist attacks targeting the UAE.
The victims, who lost their lives as a result of these blatant attacks are: Alaa Nader Awni from the State of Palestine; Murib Zaman Nizar, Muzaffar Ali Ghulam, and Ismail Salim Khan from the Islamic Republic of Pakistan; Ahmed Ali from the People’s Republic of Bangladesh; and Dibas Shrestha from the Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal.
Sheikh Abdullah underscored the UAE’s continued commitment to the safety and security of all citizens, residents, and visitors.
He condemned in the strongest terms the continued Iranian missile and drone attacks, which have persisted for 18 consecutive days and involved more than 2,000 ballistic and cruise missiles and drones targeting critical civilian infrastructure, airports, residential areas, and civilian sites across the UAE.
UAE authorities have announced that the emergency alert has been lifted and the situation is now safe.
In an official update, government agencies confirmed that all necessary precautionary measures had been carried out and there is no longer any immediate threat. Residents and visitors were advised that normal activities can resume, while authorities continue to monitor the situation closely.
Officials also urged the public to stay informed through official channels and avoid spreading unverified information, emphasising that the country’s security systems remain fully operational and ready to respond to any future developments.
Air defenses in the United Arab Emirates are actively intercepting incoming missile and drone threats launched from Iran, according to the country’s Ministry of Defence.
The ministry said the loud sounds heard across parts of the UAE are the result of air defense systems engaging and destroying incoming projectiles, confirming they are interceptions rather than direct strikes.
The United Arab Emirates Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a strong statement condemning Iranian attacks, warning that the country is fully prepared to respond to any threats against its territory and people.
The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs has stated: "Amid the unprovoked Iranian terrorist attacks, the United Arab Emirates unequivocally rejects any aggression targeting its security or sovereignty, and affirms that it remains steadfast and fully prepared to respond decisively to any threat. The UAE will not tolerate any attempt to compromise its security or territorial integrity, and will act with absolute resolve to protect its citizens, residents, and visitors, and defend its national interests."
The Muslim Council of Elders has strongly condemned, in the strongest terms, the terrorist plot that targeted the State of Kuwait.
The Council affirmed its unequivocal rejection of all forms of extremism, terrorism, and criminal plots aimed at undermining the security and stability of Gulf and Arab states and commends the competence, vigilance, and professionalism of the relevant security authorities in the State of Kuwait for their success in dismantling a terrorist cell affiliated with Hezbollah organisation that was planning to destabilise security and stability and recruit individuals for the organisation.
Iran has officially announced the death of Ali Larijani, a prominent political figure and former parliament speaker, according to state media reports. Larijani was widely regarded as an influential voice in Iranian politics, having held several senior roles over decades.
According to Fars News Agency, Larijani was killed along with his son, one of his aides, and several others after his daughter’s home in the Pardis area was targeted.
Day 18: Iran confirms security chief Ali Larijani killed
Day 17: Trump urges allies to secure Strait of Hormuz,
Day 16: Trump calls for allies on Strait of Hormuz security
Day 15: Trump threatens Iran’s oil infrastructure after US bombs Kharg
Day 14: Trump vows intense strikes against Iran in coming days
Day 13: US refueling aircraft crashes in Iraq
Day 12: Donald Trump says Iran near point of defeat
Day 11: US says today will be the 'most intense' of attacks
Day 10: UAE intercepts 15 missiles and 119 drones
Day 9: Gulf nations face fresh attacks
Day 8: US forces hit Iran hard, Trump touts battlefield gains
Day 7: Thousands being evacuated from Middle East: Trump
Day 6: Spring break for schools, moved up; some exams cancelled
Day 5: UAE waives overstay fines caused by airspace closure
Day 4: Dubai contains fire near US Consulate
Day 3: Trump lists 'clear' Iran war objectives
Day 2: UAE airlines extend flight cancellations