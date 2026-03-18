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Arab Parliament condemns continued Iranian attacks targeting UAE

Assure support for the measures taken by Arab countries subjected to such attacks

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Arab Parliament condemns continued Iranian attacks targeting UAE

Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Yamahi, Speaker of the Arab Parliament, condemned the continued Iranian attacks targeting the United Arab Emirates, stressing that these aggressive practices constitute a flagrant violation of all international laws and norms, and reflect a dangerous approach that disregards the rules of international law and the Charter of the United Nations.

He reiterated the Parliament’s full and absolute support for the measures taken by the United Arab Emirates and other Arab countries subjected to such attacks, emphasising their legitimate right to preserve their security and defend their sovereignty in accordance with international law.

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US-Israel-Iran war

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