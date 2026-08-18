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UAE Mission to ASEAN participates in 3rd GCC-ASEAN meeting

GCC and ASEAN representatives exchanged perspectives on recent developments

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WAM
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UAE Mission to ASEAN participates in 3rd GCC-ASEAN meeting
WAM

The United Arab Emirates Mission to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) participated in the 3rd meeting between the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and ASEAN, which was held in Indonesia’s capital, Jakarta.

The meeting brought together representatives of the GCC and ASEAN member states to review the progress achieved under the GCC-ASEAN Framework of Cooperation (2024–2028) and exchange views on the developments and priorities.

During the meeting, participants discussed ways to implement the Framework of Cooperation and emphasised the importance of strengthening coordination and advancing practical cooperation.

The meeting also provided an opportunity for GCC and ASEAN representatives to exchange perspectives on recent developments, including emerging regional and global trends, and to explore potential areas for enhanced cooperation that could contribute to shared prosperity, stability and sustainable development.

The UAE Mission to ASEAN reaffirmed the UAE's commitment to supporting the GCC-ASEAN partnership and advancing mutually beneficial cooperation in areas of common interest. The UAE also highlighted the importance of translating the Framework of Cooperation into concrete initiatives that address the evolving priorities.

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