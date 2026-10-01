Generic AI gets GCC law wrong. Here's the fix

That is the problem regional grounding helps solve. In the UAE alone, lawyers may need to navigate federal law, emirate-level regulation and more than 40 free zones, including specialist financial jurisdictions with distinct legal and judicial frameworks. Across the GCC, that complexity multiplies.

Regional grounding does not begin with an AI model. It begins with the legal intelligence underneath it.

LexisNexis has invested in this market since 2009 and launched its first product here in 2010, building not only primary legal content but practical guidance authored by leading practitioners who work within the region’s legal frameworks every day.

Lexis+ with Protégé brings AI into that foundation. It is grounded in authoritative LexisNexis content designed around the jurisdictions in which Middle East lawyers work, helping distinguish regional legal context rather than treating the GCC as a single legal framework.

That grounding has come from regional lawyers, data scientists and engineers working side by side, testing the product against the kinds of questions legal professionals encounter in practice and continuously refining the experience. It is the part of this launch we are proudest of, and one we will keep refining as more lawyers use it day-to-day.

Will regional grounding stay a differentiator, or become simply the price of entry? Both, in sequence.

Today it is a genuine advantage, since very few Legal AI products in this region have this depth of primary and practical content. As the market matures, it will become the baseline every buyer expects, much as multi-factor authentication became an assumption rather than a feature.

That does not concern us. As agentic AI takes on more of how lawyers actually work, not just answering, but drafting and reviewing, the depth of that regional foundation will matter more, not less.

For our team here, it remains, genuinely, a passion project.

The writer is Head of Content Strategy – MENA at LexisNexis Legal & Professional