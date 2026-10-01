Generic AI gets GCC law wrong. Here's the fix

Why Lexis+ with Protégé was built on GCC's legal hierarchy, not adapted to fit it
In the GCC, knowing the law is not enough. You also need to know exactly which legal framework applies.
That is one of the challenges LexisNexis set out to address with Lexis+ with Protégé in the Middle East. The real test of Legal AI is not simply how much it knows, but whether it understands where it is.
Ask a generic AI model a jurisdiction-specific employment question about a company registered in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), and it may answer using the UAE’s Federal Labour Law. The answer can read as authoritative while applying the wrong legal framework. DIFC entities operate under their own employment law and judicial framework. Ask the same question about an ADGM entity in Abu Dhabi, and the relevant context changes again.
The risk is not always a dramatic hallucination. It can be something more difficult to spot: a confident, plausible answer built on the wrong legal hierarchy. In legal practice, close enough is not a meaningful standard.Lara Salem, Head of Content Strategy – MENA at LexisNexis Legal & Professional
That is the problem regional grounding helps solve. In the UAE alone, lawyers may need to navigate federal law, emirate-level regulation and more than 40 free zones, including specialist financial jurisdictions with distinct legal and judicial frameworks. Across the GCC, that complexity multiplies.
Regional grounding does not begin with an AI model. It begins with the legal intelligence underneath it.
LexisNexis has invested in this market since 2009 and launched its first product here in 2010, building not only primary legal content but practical guidance authored by leading practitioners who work within the region’s legal frameworks every day.
Lexis+ with Protégé brings AI into that foundation. It is grounded in authoritative LexisNexis content designed around the jurisdictions in which Middle East lawyers work, helping distinguish regional legal context rather than treating the GCC as a single legal framework.
That grounding has come from regional lawyers, data scientists and engineers working side by side, testing the product against the kinds of questions legal professionals encounter in practice and continuously refining the experience. It is the part of this launch we are proudest of, and one we will keep refining as more lawyers use it day-to-day.
Will regional grounding stay a differentiator, or become simply the price of entry? Both, in sequence.
Today it is a genuine advantage, since very few Legal AI products in this region have this depth of primary and practical content. As the market matures, it will become the baseline every buyer expects, much as multi-factor authentication became an assumption rather than a feature.
That does not concern us. As agentic AI takes on more of how lawyers actually work, not just answering, but drafting and reviewing, the depth of that regional foundation will matter more, not less.
For our team here, it remains, genuinely, a passion project.
The writer is Head of Content Strategy – MENA at LexisNexis Legal & Professional
This content comes from Reach by Gulf News, which is the branded content team of GN Media.