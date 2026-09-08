Air France extends Dubai flight suspension as airlines adjust Middle East schedules
While Etihad’s services to Bahrain and Kuwait are mostly operating normally, several flights from Abu Dhabi are delayed, while Air Arabia has cancelled services to Kuwait and Bahrain.
Emirates is operating selected Bahrain and Kuwait flights from Dubai, but few international services have also faced delays.
Flights between the UAE and Indonesia remain disrupted because of volcanic ash from Mount Anak Krakatau, while Air France has extended its Dubai flight suspension through September 10.
This update includes flight cancellations, delays and schedule changes reported by airlines and airports. Not all of these disruptions are related to the conflict or regional security situation; some may be due to operational, technical or other reasons.
Tensions around the Gulf remain high, with Iran saying it has the capability to strike US Navy vessels enforcing Washington’s blockade on Iranian shipping.
As of September 7, US Central Command said it had redirected 94 commercial vessels, disabled three and boarded two as part of enforcement of the blockade. Brent crude approached $97 a barrel, a six-week high, amid concerns over disruption through the Strait of Hormuz.
Elsewhere in the region, Israeli airstrikes on a southern Lebanese village reportedly killed 12 people, including two children, while Houthi rebels claimed to have downed a Saudi reconnaissance aircraft. Seven crew members from a Saudi tanker struck last week also remain unaccounted for.
Etihad Airways: Services between Abu Dhabi and Bahrain and Kuwait are mostly operating normally on Tuesday, with no major conflict-related cancellations reported. EY653 to Kuwait departed late. Several other Etihad flights are delayed, including services to Karachi, Amsterdam, Bangalore, Manchester, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Islamabad, Boston, Mumbai, Kochi, Chennai, Riyadh, Bangkok and Jakarta. EY475 to Jakarta was cancelled.
Etihad — Indonesia: EY477 from Bali to Abu Dhabi was delayed on September 7 because of a technical issue. EY472 from Abu Dhabi to Jakarta was delayed because of the closure of Jakarta airport following the volcanic eruption, with the return EY473 also affected.
Emirates: EK837 from Dubai to Bahrain has departed and EK839 is scheduled. EK857 from Dubai to Kuwait is scheduled. Several other Emirates flights also experienced minor delays, including services to Perth, Montreal, Kolkata, Newcastle and London Gatwick.
Emirates — Jakarta: Emirates suspended flights to and from Jakarta on Tuesday. EK356 from Dubai to Jakarta, and EK357 and EK359 from Jakarta to Dubai, were cancelled on September 8 because of volcanic ash affecting the region.
Air Arabia: The airline cancelled G9068 and G9124 from Sharjah to Kuwait and G9107 from Sharjah to Bahrain. From Abu Dhabi, 3L020 to Kuwait was cancelled, while 3L015 to Bahrain had an updated flight time and 3L017 was yet to depart.
Air Arabia Abu Dhabi: Several flights were listed among those delayed from Zayed International Airport, including services to Cairo, Calicut, Chennai, Kochi, Ahmedabad, Sialkot, Multan, Bahrain, Yerevan, Tbilisi and Almaty.
flydubai: FZ029 and FZ023 to Bahrain have arrived, while FZ021 to Bahrain and FZ063 to Kuwait are scheduled. Passengers departing Dubai are advised to allow at least four hours before departure, complete online check-in where available and check their flight status.
Other Dubai flights: SpiceJet SG5014 to Mumbai, flydubai FZ8563 to Moscow, Airblue PA811 to Multan and Iraq Airways IA120 to Kirkuk were cancelled. Kenya Airways KQ305 to Nairobi, SpiceJet SG5016 to New Delhi and SG5023 to Mumbai were delayed.
Passengers should check with their airline before travelling to the airport, even if their flight was previously confirmed.
Note: The cancellations and delays listed above may have different causes. Some may be linked to the wider regional situation, while others may be due to operational or technical reasons.
Flights between the UAE and Jakarta continue to be affected by volcanic ash from Mount Anak Krakatau.
Indonesia has reopened Jakarta’s main Soekarno-Hatta airport and several other airports after ash affected the region. Emirates nevertheless cancelled three Jakarta services on September 8, while Qatar Airways cancelled QR959. Singapore Airlines also retimed its Jakarta flights.
The volcanic eruptions have caused widespread disruption since Friday, with eight airports previously closed and more than 340,000 travellers affected.
UK: The UK's Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office has lifted its broad “against all but essential travel” warning for major regional hubs including the UAE, Kuwait and Qatar. However, it continues to warn that the situation is unpredictable, with possible flight delays and sudden airspace changes.
US: The US has placed the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Oman at Level 3 — “Reconsider Travel” — citing risks linked to armed conflict, drone and missile interceptions and significant commercial flight disruption. Non-emergency US government staff and their families were ordered to leave the UAE.
Australia: Australia's travel advice for the UAE has been downgraded from Level 4, “Do Not Travel”, to Level 3, “Reconsider Your Need to Travel”.
Canada: Canada continues to advise travellers to exercise a “high degree of caution” in the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar. It also advises travellers to keep documents up to date and maintain sufficient supplies in case they need to shelter in place if commercial flights are suspended.
International airlines are gradually restoring some services to the UAE, but schedules remain mixed, with several carriers continuing to suspend Dubai and Abu Dhabi flights.
Turkish Airlines: Dubai and Abu Dhabi services have resumed. Flights to Iran remain suspended, with further cancellations possible as the airline monitors regional airspace.
Qatar Airways: Multiple daily Dubai flights are operating, while services to Bahrain, Kuwait and Erbil have resumed. Delays remain possible.
Air India and Air India Express: Both airlines have restored their full GCC networks, together operating about 780 weekly flights between India and the region. Regional airspace restrictions could still affect services.
IndiGo: Selected Middle East services are operating while the airline monitors the regional situation and regulatory guidance.
flynas: Daily services to Dubai, Doha and Bahrain are operating, alongside flights to destinations including Germany, Sri Lanka and the Philippines.
Jazeera Airways: Selected services, including flights to Dubai, are operating, although intermittent closures of Kuwait International Airport and its airspace could cause disruption.
Air Canada: Dubai services remain suspended until mid-January 2027.
KLM: The airline continues to avoid the airspace of Iran, Iraq and Israel, as well as parts of the Arabian Gulf. Flights to and from Riyadh, Dammam and Dubai remain suspended until October 24.
Air France: Flights to and from Dubai are suspended through September 10, inclusive, because of the evolving security situation. Services to Riyadh and Tel Aviv have resumed, while Beirut flights remain suspended through September 24.
British Airways: Dubai and Abu Dhabi services remain suspended. Dubai flights are scheduled to resume on October 25 at reduced frequency.
Cathay Pacific: Dubai and Riyadh passenger flights have been cancelled up to and including November 30. Affected passengers can rebook, reroute or seek refunds.
Singapore Airlines: Singapore-Dubai flights remain suspended until October 24.
ITA Airways: Dubai services remain suspended until October 24.
Finnair: Helsinki-Dubai services remain suspended until October 24.
Philippine Airlines: Manila-Dubai services remain suspended until October 2.
AirBaltic: Dubai services remain suspended until October 24.
Korean Air: Incheon-Dubai services remain suspended until further notice.
Pegasus: Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah services remain suspended.
Virgin Atlantic: London-Dubai flights remain suspended for the foreseeable future.
Lufthansa Group: Lufthansa, Eurowings and SWISS continue to operate a mixed Middle East schedule. Flights to and from Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Beirut, Dammam and Muscat remain suspended through October 24, while Lufthansa plans to resume Frankfurt-Riyadh flights on September 10.
Check your individual flight status before leaving home, even if your booking was previously confirmed.
Follow your airline’s official website, app and social channels for the latest operational updates.
Arrive at least three hours before departure, or earlier if your airline advises it.
If flying from Dubai with flydubai, allow at least four hours before departure.
Complete online check-in where available.
Allow extra time for traffic, check-in, security and immigration.
Keep your contact details updated with your airline so you receive disruption alerts.
Be prepared for last-minute delays, cancellations or schedule changes.
Passengers affected by Emirates’ Jakarta cancellations should contact their travel agency for rebooking, or Emirates directly if they booked with the airline.
Do not travel to the airport solely on the basis of a previous confirmation; check the latest status shortly before leaving.
Flight status alert: Check your airline’s official website or app for the latest updates before travelling.