Note: The cancellations and delays listed above may have different causes. Some may be linked to the wider regional situation, while others may be due to operational or technical reasons.

flydubai: FZ029 and FZ023 to Bahrain have arrived, while FZ021 to Bahrain and FZ063 to Kuwait are scheduled. Passengers departing Dubai are advised to allow at least four hours before departure, complete online check-in where available and check their flight status.

Air Arabia: The airline cancelled G9068 and G9124 from Sharjah to Kuwait and G9107 from Sharjah to Bahrain. From Abu Dhabi, 3L020 to Kuwait was cancelled, while 3L015 to Bahrain had an updated flight time and 3L017 was yet to depart.

Etihad — Indonesia: EY477 from Bali to Abu Dhabi was delayed on September 7 because of a technical issue. EY472 from Abu Dhabi to Jakarta was delayed because of the closure of Jakarta airport following the volcanic eruption, with the return EY473 also affected.

Etihad Airways: Services between Abu Dhabi and Bahrain and Kuwait are mostly operating normally on Tuesday, with no major conflict-related cancellations reported. EY653 to Kuwait departed late. Several other Etihad flights are delayed, including services to Karachi, Amsterdam, Bangalore, Manchester, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Islamabad, Boston, Mumbai, Kochi, Chennai, Riyadh, Bangkok and Jakarta. EY475 to Jakarta was cancelled.

As of September 7, US Central Command said it had redirected 94 commercial vessels, disabled three and boarded two as part of enforcement of the blockade. Brent crude approached $97 a barrel, a six-week high, amid concerns over disruption through the Strait of Hormuz.

Canada: Canada continues to advise travellers to exercise a “high degree of caution” in the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar. It also advises travellers to keep documents up to date and maintain sufficient supplies in case they need to shelter in place if commercial flights are suspended.

US: The US has placed the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Oman at Level 3 — “Reconsider Travel” — citing risks linked to armed conflict, drone and missile interceptions and significant commercial flight disruption. Non-emergency US government staff and their families were ordered to leave the UAE.

UK: The UK's Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office has lifted its broad “against all but essential travel” warning for major regional hubs including the UAE, Kuwait and Qatar. However, it continues to warn that the situation is unpredictable, with possible flight delays and sudden airspace changes.

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.