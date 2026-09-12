The US Mission to the UAE has separately urged American citizens to exercise increased caution around locations associated with Jewish and Israeli communities, including places of worship. It advised citizens to remain vigilant and review the US travel advisory for the UAE.

Canada: Canada continues to advise travellers to exercise a “high degree of caution” in the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar. Travellers are advised to keep documents up to date and maintain sufficient supplies in case commercial flights are suspended and people are required to shelter in place.

US: The UAE, Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Oman are at Level 3 – Reconsider Travel, with the US citing risks linked to armed conflict, drone and missile interceptions and major commercial flight disruption. Non-emergency US government staff and their families have been ordered to leave the UAE.

UK: The supplied update says the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office has lifted its broad “against all but essential travel” warnings for major regional hubs including the UAE, Dubai and Abu Dhabi, Kuwait and Qatar. However, travellers are warned that the situation remains unpredictable and flights or airspace arrangements can change quickly.

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.