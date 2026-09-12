Airlines are restoring some routes, but major international carriers remain suspended
Dubai: UAE travellers face another weekend of mixed flight operations as some delays and cancellations were recorded at Abu Dhabi’s Zayed International Airport and Dubai International Airport, while airlines continue to adjust schedules amid the deepening regional crisis.
Emirates services to Bahrain and Kuwait are scheduled to operate, while Etihad said services to Bahrain and Kuwait were mostly operating normally, but Air Arabia and flydubai reported cancellations on several regional routes.
Travellers should check their individual flight status before leaving for the airport, as schedules remain subject to short-notice changes.
This update includes flight cancellations, delays and schedule changes reported by airlines and airports. Not all of these disruptions are related to the conflict or regional security situation; some may be due to operational, technical or other reasons.
The regional crisis continues to escalate, with Saudi Arabia shutting its East-West oil pipeline as a precaution after strikes hit the line in the Riyadh and Madinah regions, injuring several people.
Iran-backed Houthi forces have claimed control of Yemen’s entire Red Sea coastline, raising further concerns around the Bab el-Mandeb strait, Saudi oil exports and global shipping routes.
Iran has also announced plans to meet Gulf states in Oman on Monday to discuss the Strait of Hormuz, which remains blockaded amid the wider conflict. Saudi Civil Defence said an earlier security alert in Sharurah Governorate had been resolved.
The US Mission to the UAE has separately urged American citizens to exercise increased caution around locations associated with Jewish and Israeli communities, including places of worship. It advised citizens to remain vigilant and review the US travel advisory for the UAE.
Etihad Airways
Services between Abu Dhabi and Bahrain and Kuwait were mostly operating normally in the supplied update, with no major cancellations reported.
EY647 to Bahrain arrived late, while EY641 arrived. EY643 and EY645 were scheduled.
EY653 from Abu Dhabi to Kuwait arrived late.
Etihad flight EY013 from Abu Dhabi to Atlanta diverted to Charlotte because of adverse weather at the destination. Its return EY014 was also delayed.
EY888 from Abu Dhabi to Beijing was delayed for operational reasons.
EY857 from Abu Dhabi to Sochi diverted to Trabzon because of the closure of Sochi airport.
The airline advised passengers to check their individual flight status before travelling.
Emirates
Dubai-Bahrain flight EK837 arrived, while EK839 was scheduled to operate.
EK857 from Dubai to Kuwait was scheduled.
Emirates advised passengers to check the latest updates through its official channels before travelling.
flydubai
FZ021 from Dubai to Bahrain was cancelled.
FZ025 was scheduled and FZ023 had arrived.
FZ817 from Dubai to Yanbu was cancelled.
Passengers departing Dubai have been advised to arrive at least four hours before departure, complete online check-in where available and check their flight status.
Air Arabia
G9068 and G9124 from Sharjah to Kuwait were cancelled.
G9121 had not yet departed.
G9107 from Sharjah to Bahrain was cancelled.
G9101 from Sharjah to Bahrain arrived late, while G9103 and G9105 were scheduled.
3L020 from Abu Dhabi to Kuwait was also listed in the cancellation data.
Other UAE departures
Dubai Airports' flight-status data showed a number of delays, including:
FZ641 — Dubai-Addis Ababa
EK378 — Dubai-Phuket
EK017 — Dubai-Manchester
EK312 — Dubai-Tokyo Haneda
FZ1449 — Dubai-Salzburg
IX748 — Dubai-Kannur
SG5153 — Dubai-Kozhikode
SU521 — Dubai-Sheremetyevo
SG5158 — Dubai-Jaipur
SG5117 — Dubai-Kochi
SG5106 — Dubai-New Delhi
Note: The cancellations and delays listed above may have different causes. Some may be linked to the wider regional situation, while others may be due to operational or technical reasons.
UK: The supplied update says the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office has lifted its broad “against all but essential travel” warnings for major regional hubs including the UAE, Dubai and Abu Dhabi, Kuwait and Qatar. However, travellers are warned that the situation remains unpredictable and flights or airspace arrangements can change quickly.
US: The UAE, Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Oman are at Level 3 – Reconsider Travel, with the US citing risks linked to armed conflict, drone and missile interceptions and major commercial flight disruption. Non-emergency US government staff and their families have been ordered to leave the UAE.
Australia: Australia's travel advice for the UAE has been lowered from Level 4, “Do not travel”, to Level 3, “Reconsider your need to travel”.
Canada: Canada continues to advise travellers to exercise a “high degree of caution” in the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar. Travellers are advised to keep documents up to date and maintain sufficient supplies in case commercial flights are suspended and people are required to shelter in place.
Turkish Airlines: Dubai and Abu Dhabi services have resumed. Flights to Iran remain suspended, with further cancellations possible as the airline monitors regional airspace.
Qatar Airways: Multiple daily Dubai flights are operating, while services to Bahrain, Kuwait and Erbil have resumed. Delays remain possible. Its network has recovered to more than 160 destinations, about 85 per cent of its pre-war network.
Air India/Air India Express: Both have restored their full GCC networks. Together they operate about 780 weekly flights between India and the region, although airspace closures could still affect services.
IndiGo: Selected Middle East services are operating while the airline monitors the regional situation and regulatory guidance.
flynas: Daily flights to Dubai, Doha and Bahrain are operating, alongside services to Germany, Sri Lanka and the Philippines.
Jazeera Airways: Selected services, including flights to Dubai, are operating, although intermittent closures of Kuwait International Airport and its airspace could cause disruption.
Air Canada: Dubai services remain suspended until mid-January 2027
Virgin Atlantic: Dubai flights remain suspended until October 2027, with the airline saying tickets for the resumed service will go on sale later this year.
KLM: Services to Riyadh, Dammam and Dubai remain suspended until October 24. The airline continues to avoid the airspace of Iran, Iraq and Israel and parts of the Arabian Gulf.
Air France: Flights to and from Dubai suspended until September 15, while Beirut flights remain suspended through September 24. Flights to Tel Aviv and Riyadh are operating normally.
British Airways: Dubai and Abu Dhabi services remain suspended, with Dubai flights scheduled to resume October 25 at reduced frequency.
Cathay Pacific: Dubai and Riyadh passenger flights are cancelled through November 30, with affected passengers offered rebooking, rerouting or refunds.
Singapore Airlines: Singapore–Dubai flights remain suspended until October 24.
ITA Airways: Dubai flights remain suspended until October 24.
Finnair: Helsinki–Dubai remains suspended until October 24.
Philippine Airlines: Manila–Dubai remains suspended until October 2.
AirBaltic: Dubai services remain suspended until October 24.
Korean Air: Incheon–Dubai remains suspended until further notice.
Pegasus: Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah services remain suspended
Lufthansa, Eurowings and SWISS: Dubai services remain suspended through October 24, while some other Middle East services are being restored.
UAE passengers should check their individual flight status before leaving for the airport, even if their booking was previously confirmed, as schedules remain subject to change.
Arrive at least three hours before departure, or earlier if advised by your airline.
If flying from Dubai on flydubai, allow at least four hours.
Complete online check-in where available.
Build in extra time for traffic, check-in, security and immigration.
Keep airline contact details updated to receive disruption alerts.
Be prepared for last-minute delays, cancellations or schedule changes.
Follow the airline and airport's official channels for the latest information.
Flight status alert: Check your airline’s official website or app for the latest updates before travelling.