UAE flight status today: Emirates, Etihad, Air Arabia, flydubai delays and cancellations – travellers’ guide

Airlines resume some services, while several international carriers remain suspended
Dubai: UAE travellers face another day of mixed flight operations on Monday, with delays and cancellations reported at Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah airports as airlines continue to adjust schedules amid regional tensions.
Air Arabia has cancelled several flights between the UAE, Kuwait and Bahrain, while Emirates, Etihad and flydubai are reporting scheduled services alongside delays and cancellations.
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This update includes flight cancellations, delays and schedule changes reported by airports and airlines. Not all disruptions are related to the regional security situation; some may be caused by operational, technical or other reasons.
Regional tensions remain elevated, with vessel traffic through the Strait of Hormuz falling to single digits over the weekend, well below the 10-day average. A planned Gulf-Iran meeting in Oman has also been postponed, while renewed fighting in Yemen and attacks affecting Saudi Arabia and regional shipping routes are adding to uncertainty.
Travellers should check their individual flight status directly with their airline before leaving for the airport, as schedules and routes can change at short notice.
According to Dubai Airports, several flights were showing revised departure times on Monday, while some services were cancelled.
Cancelled
FZ816 — flydubai, Dubai to Abha
IX431 / AI9105 — Air India Express, Dubai to Kochi
Delayed
FZ1716 — flydubai, Dubai to Minsk: scheduled 9am, new time 11:17am
EK613 / AC7571 — Emirates, Dubai to Islamabad: scheduled 11:35am, new time 12:07pm
EK505 — Emirates, Dubai to Mumbai: scheduled 11:45am, new time 12:21pm
EK305 — Emirates, Dubai to Shanghai: scheduled noon, new time 12:42pm
SG5118 — SpiceJet, Dubai to Kochi: scheduled 3:15am, new time 12:57pm
EK565 — Emirates, Dubai to Bengaluru: scheduled 12:45pm, new time 1:16pm
EK375 / QF8375 / TP6361 / AC7602 / DE5976 — Emirates, Dubai to Bangkok: scheduled 1pm, new time 2:02pm
According to Abu Dhabi Airports, several flights were delayed, while one service was cancelled.
Cancelled
3L312 — Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi to Sialkot
Delayed
3L462 — Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi to Trivandrum: new time 9:32am; actual departure 7:50am
3L462 — Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi to Colombo: new time 9:33am; actual departure 8:10am
3L201 / EY1685 — Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi to Calicut: new time 9:35am; actual departure 7:50am
EY016 — Etihad Airways, Abu Dhabi to Charlotte: new time 1:14pm; scheduled 12:25pm
EY008 — Etihad Airways, Abu Dhabi to Boston: new time 1:17pm; scheduled 1pm
Note: The cancellations and delays listed above may have different causes. Some may be linked to the wider regional situation, while others may be due to operational or technical reasons.
Etihad's Monday schedule shows services between Abu Dhabi and Bahrain and Kuwait continuing to operate.
Abu Dhabi–Bahrain
EY647 — arrived early
EY641 — scheduled to depart at 9:25am; arrival recorded at 9:56am
EY645 — scheduled to depart at 8:35pm
Bahrain–Abu Dhabi
EY648 — arrived early
EY642 — scheduled to depart at 10:40am
EY646 — scheduled to depart at 10:50pm
Abu Dhabi–Kuwait
EY653 — departed Abu Dhabi at 8:14am and was due to arrive in Kuwait at 8:49am
EY654 — scheduled to depart Kuwait at 10:20am for Abu Dhabi
Etihad also reported that EY160 from Warsaw to Abu Dhabi on September 13 was cancelled after being delayed because of a technical issue. EY432 from Abu Dhabi to Hanoi was also delayed on September 13 for operational reasons.
The airline advised passengers to check their individual flight status before travelling.
Emirates' latest update shows its Bahrain and Kuwait services scheduled to operate on Monday.
EK837 — Dubai to Bahrain: operating, with an estimated arrival of 8:47am
EK839 — Dubai to Bahrain: scheduled to depart at 4pm
EK857 — Dubai to Kuwait: scheduled to depart at 2:55pm and arrive at 3:45pm
Emirates is also offering flexible options for eligible passengers, including complimentary date changes to Dubai and one free worldwide date change on tickets booked from April 2, 2026, subject to its stated terms.
Emirates advised passengers to check the latest updates through its official channels before travelling.
flydubai's own latest update for September 14 shows two Dubai–Abha services with different statuses:
FZ815 — Dubai to Abha: scheduled departure 4:45am — cancelled
FZ811 — Dubai to Abha: scheduled departure 1:40pm — scheduled
Separately, Dubai Airports lists FZ816 from Dubai to Abha as cancelled.
flydubai advises passengers that check-in counters close 60 minutes before scheduled departure, unless they have received an SMS or email indicating otherwise.
Passengers departing Dubai have been advised to arrive at least four hours before departure, complete online check-in where available and check their flight status.
Air Arabia's latest updates show a mix of cancellations and flights yet to depart on services between the UAE, Kuwait and Bahrain.
Abu Dhabi–Kuwait
3L020 — cancelled
3L022 — not yet departed
Kuwait–Abu Dhabi
3L021 — cancelled
3L023 — not yet departed
Abu Dhabi–Bahrain
3L015 — due to arrive at 9:20am
3L017 — not yet departed
Bahrain–Abu Dhabi
3L016 — not yet departed
3L018 — not yet departed
Air Arabia Sharjah flights
Air Arabia's Sharjah schedule also shows cancellations on several Bahrain and Kuwait services.
Sharjah–Abha
G9195 — not yet departed
Sharjah–Bahrain
G9107 — cancelled
G9101 — due to arrive at 8:15am
G9103 — not yet departed
G9105 — not yet departed
Bahrain–Sharjah
G9108 — cancelled
G9102 — not yet departed
G9104 — not yet departed
G9106 — not yet departed
Sharjah–Kuwait
G9068 — cancelled
G9124 — cancelled
G9121 — not yet departed
Kuwait–Sharjah
G9069 — cancelled
G9125 — cancelled
G9122 — not yet departed
Travellers are advised: Check official airline channels for real-time flight updates before leaving for the airport.
Check your flight before leaving
With schedules changing throughout the day, passengers should check their flight number and latest status directly with the operating airline before travelling to Dubai International Airport, Zayed International Airport or Sharjah International Airport. Further delays, cancellations or schedule changes may be announced at short notice.
Travel advisories across major countries are being updated as regional conditions evolve, but passengers are still being urged to expect sudden changes to flights and airspace.
UK: Broad advice against all but essential travel has been lifted for the UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Kuwait and Qatar. The UK continues to warn that conditions can change quickly.
US: The UAE, Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Oman are at Level 3 – Reconsider Travel. The US cites risks from armed conflict, missile and drone activity and disruption to commercial aviation. Non-emergency US government personnel and their families have been told to leave the UAE.
Australia: The UAE has been downgraded from Level 4 – Do not travel to Level 3 – Reconsider your need to travel.
Canada: Travellers are advised to exercise a high degree of caution in the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar and be prepared for possible commercial flight suspensions.
International carriers are taking different approaches, with some restoring regional links while others continue to suspend UAE services.
Services returning
Turkish Airlines: Dubai and Abu Dhabi flights have resumed; Iran services remain suspended.
Qatar Airways: Multiple daily Dubai flights are operating, with Bahrain, Kuwait and Erbil services also resumed. Delays remain possible.
Air India and Air India Express: Full GCC networks have been restored, with around 780 weekly India–GCC flights.
IndiGo: Selected Middle East services are operating, subject to the regional situation and regulatory guidance.
flynas: Daily Dubai, Doha and Bahrain flights are operating, alongside selected international routes.
Jazeera Airways: Selected services, including Dubai flights, are operating, although Kuwait airport and airspace conditions could cause disruption.
Air Canada: Dubai flights suspended until mid-January 2027.
Virgin Atlantic: Dubai flights suspended until October 2027.
British Airways: Dubai and Abu Dhabi flights remain suspended; Dubai services are due to resume on October 25 at reduced frequency.
Singapore Airlines: Dubai flights suspended until October 24.
ITA Airways: Dubai flights suspended until October 24.
Finnair: Helsinki–Dubai suspended until October 24.
AirBaltic: Dubai services suspended until October 24.
Philippine Airlines: Manila–Dubai suspended until October 2.
Korean Air: Incheon–Dubai suspended until further notice.
Pegasus: Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah flights remain suspended.
Cathay Pacific: Dubai and Riyadh passenger services cancelled through November 30.
Lufthansa, Eurowings and SWISS: Dubai flights suspended through October 24, although some other Middle East routes are being restored.
KLM: Dubai, Riyadh and Dammam services remain suspended until October 24. The airline continues to avoid several regional airspaces.
Air France: Dubai flights are suspended through September 15, while Beirut services remain suspended through September 24.
A confirmed ticket does not necessarily mean the flight will operate as scheduled. Passengers should check the latest status directly with their airline before setting off.
Keep in mind:
Reach the airport at least three hours before departure.
flydubai passengers should allow at least four hours at Dubai airport.
Check in online where available.
Allow additional time for road traffic, security and immigration.
Keep your phone number and email updated with the airline.
Monitor airline and airport channels for last-minute changes.
Live flight check: Always verify your flight status with the operating airline before travelling.