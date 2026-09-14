UAE flight status today: Emirates, Etihad, Air Arabia, flydubai delays and cancellations – travellers’ guide

UK: Broad advice against all but essential travel has been lifted for the UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Kuwait and Qatar. The UK continues to warn that conditions can change quickly.

US: The UAE, Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Oman are at Level 3 – Reconsider Travel. The US cites risks from armed conflict, missile and drone activity and disruption to commercial aviation. Non-emergency US government personnel and their families have been told to leave the UAE.

Australia: The UAE has been downgraded from Level 4 – Do not travel to Level 3 – Reconsider your need to travel.