Air France suspends Dubai flights until September 15 as regional airspace risks persist
Dubai: Multiple flight delays were recorded at UAE airports this morning, while several UAE and international carriers continue to operate with cancellations, reduced services or schedule changes.
Etihad reported technical delays on two long-haul flights, while flydubai and Air Arabia cancelled services to Bahrain and Kuwait.
Travellers are being urged to check their individual flight status before leaving for the airport as schedules remain subject to change.
This update includes flight cancellations, delays and schedule changes reported by airlines and airports. Not all of these disruptions are related to the conflict or regional security situation; some may be due to operational, technical or other reasons.
Tensions across the Middle East are escalating, with reports of a possible strike on Saudi Arabia's East-West oil pipeline, attacks on vessels near Oman's Khasab and continuing fallout from clashes between US and Iranian forces.
Houthi forces have seized Yemen's Red Sea port of Mokha, while Brent crude has risen above $107 a barrel.
Saudi Arabia has activated early-warning systems in its southern Asir region following missile and drone attacks, while Israel says it has destroyed major Hezbollah tunnel infrastructure in southern Lebanon.
Etihad Airways
Services between Abu Dhabi and Bahrain and Kuwait are mostly operating normally, with no major cancellations reported. EY647 arrived in Bahrain, while EY641 and EY645 were scheduled to operate. Abu Dhabi-Kuwait service EY653 departed late.
Etihad Delays
EY080 from Milan Malpensa to Abu Dhabi and EY002 from New York JFK to Abu Dhabi on September 10 were delayed because of technical issues. Etihad said passengers should check their individual flight status as schedules can change at short notice. EY358 to Hyderabad was among the flights delayed this morning at Zayed International Airport.
Other delays from Zayed International Airport
Air Arabia Abu Dhabi: 3L431 to Cairo, Air India Express: IX972 to Hyderabad, Airblue: PA431 to Lahore were among flights listed as delayed.
Emirates
EK837 and EK839 from Dubai to Bahrain were scheduled to operate, as was EK857 from Dubai to Kuwait. Passengers were advised to check Emirates' official channels for the latest updates.
Passengers are advised to check Emirates’ official channels before travelling.
flydubai
FZ025 to Bahrain and FZ8501 to Kuwait were cancelled. The airline advises passengers departing Dubai to allow at least four hours before departure, complete online check-in where available and check their flight status.
Air Arabia
G9068 and G9124 from Sharjah to Kuwait, G9107 from Sharjah to Bahrain and 3L020 from Abu Dhabi to Kuwait were cancelled. Minor delays were also reported from Sharjah.
Note: The cancellations and delays listed above may have different causes. Some may be linked to the wider regional situation, while others may be due to operational or technical reasons.
Other flights delayed or cancelled this morning included Emirates EK564 to Bangalore and EK039 to Birmingham, flydubai FZ971 to Sochi, Turkish Airlines TK761 to Istanbul and Airblue services. Jazeera Airways' J9122 from Dubai to Kuwait and Airblue's PA811 from Dubai to Multan were listed as cancelled.
UK: The supplied update says the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office has lifted its broad “against all but essential travel” warnings for major regional hubs including the UAE, Dubai and Abu Dhabi, Kuwait and Qatar. However, travellers are warned that the situation remains unpredictable and flights or airspace arrangements can change quickly.
US: The UAE, Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Oman are at Level 3 – Reconsider Travel, with the US citing risks linked to armed conflict, drone and missile interceptions and major commercial flight disruption. Non-emergency US government staff and their families have been ordered to leave the UAE.
Australia: Australia's travel advice for the UAE has been lowered from Level 4, “Do not travel”, to Level 3, “Reconsider your need to travel”.
Canada: Canada continues to advise travellers to exercise a “high degree of caution” in the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar. Travellers are advised to keep documents up to date and maintain sufficient supplies in case commercial flights are suspended and people are required to shelter in place.
Turkish Airlines: Dubai and Abu Dhabi services have resumed. Flights to Iran remain suspended, with further cancellations possible as the airline monitors regional airspace.
Qatar Airways: Multiple daily Dubai flights are operating, while services to Bahrain, Kuwait and Erbil have resumed. Delays remain possible. Its network has recovered to more than 160 destinations, about 85 per cent of its pre-war network.
Air India/Air India Express: Both have restored their full GCC networks. Together they operate about 780 weekly flights between India and the region, although airspace closures could still affect services.
IndiGo: Selected Middle East services are operating while the airline monitors the regional situation and regulatory guidance.
flynas: Daily flights to Dubai, Doha and Bahrain are operating, alongside services to Germany, Sri Lanka and the Philippines.
Jazeera Airways: Selected services, including flights to Dubai, are operating, although intermittent closures of Kuwait International Airport and its airspace could cause disruption.
Air Canada: Dubai services remain suspended until mid-January 2027
Virgin Atlantic: Dubai flights remain suspended until October 2027, with the airline saying tickets for the resumed service will go on sale later this year.
KLM: Services to Riyadh, Dammam and Dubai remain suspended until October 24. The airline continues to avoid the airspace of Iran, Iraq and Israel and parts of the Arabian Gulf.
Air France: Flights to and from Dubai suspended until September 15, while Beirut flights remain suspended through September 24. Flights to Tel Aviv and Riyadh are operating normally.
British Airways: Dubai and Abu Dhabi services remain suspended, with Dubai flights scheduled to resume October 25 at reduced frequency.
Cathay Pacific: Dubai and Riyadh passenger flights are cancelled through November 30, with affected passengers offered rebooking, rerouting or refunds.
Singapore Airlines: Singapore–Dubai flights remain suspended until October 24.
ITA Airways: Dubai flights remain suspended until October 24.
Finnair: Helsinki–Dubai remains suspended until October 24.
Philippine Airlines: Manila–Dubai remains suspended until October 2.
AirBaltic: Dubai services remain suspended until October 24.
Korean Air: Incheon–Dubai remains suspended until further notice.
Pegasus: Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah services remain suspended
Lufthansa, Eurowings and SWISS: Dubai services remain suspended through October 24, while some other Middle East services are being restored.
UAE passengers should check their individual flight status before leaving for the airport, even if their booking was previously confirmed, as schedules remain subject to change.
Arrive at least three hours before departure, or earlier if advised by your airline.
If flying from Dubai on flydubai, allow at least four hours.
Complete online check-in where available.
Build in extra time for traffic, check-in, security and immigration.
Keep airline contact details updated to receive disruption alerts.
Be prepared for last-minute delays, cancellations or schedule changes.
Follow the airline and airport's official channels for the latest information.
Flight status alert: Check your airline’s official website or app for the latest updates before travelling.