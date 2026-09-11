EY080 from Milan Malpensa to Abu Dhabi and EY002 from New York JFK to Abu Dhabi on September 10 were delayed because of technical issues. Etihad said passengers should check their individual flight status as schedules can change at short notice. EY358 to Hyderabad was among the flights delayed this morning at Zayed International Airport.

Canada: Canada continues to advise travellers to exercise a “high degree of caution” in the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar. Travellers are advised to keep documents up to date and maintain sufficient supplies in case commercial flights are suspended and people are required to shelter in place.

US: The UAE, Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Oman are at Level 3 – Reconsider Travel, with the US citing risks linked to armed conflict, drone and missile interceptions and major commercial flight disruption. Non-emergency US government staff and their families have been ordered to leave the UAE.

UK: The supplied update says the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office has lifted its broad “against all but essential travel” warnings for major regional hubs including the UAE, Dubai and Abu Dhabi, Kuwait and Qatar. However, travellers are warned that the situation remains unpredictable and flights or airspace arrangements can change quickly.

Other flights delayed or cancelled this morning included Emirates EK564 to Bangalore and EK039 to Birmingham, flydubai FZ971 to Sochi, Turkish Airlines TK761 to Istanbul and Airblue services. Jazeera Airways' J9122 from Dubai to Kuwait and Airblue's PA811 from Dubai to Multan were listed as cancelled.

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.