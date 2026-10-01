Flying from UAE today? Israel flights suspended; check Emirates, Etihad, flydubai, Air Arabia cancellations and delays

Emirates and flydubai adjust operations after Israel-bound flight incident
Dubai: UAE travellers are facing another morning of flight disruption, with delays and cancellations reported at Dubai International Airport (DXB) and Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi on Thursday, October 1.
The biggest development is flydubai’s suspension of flights to and from Israel following an incident involving flight FZ1073, which was diverted to Saudi Arabia while flying from Dubai to Tel Aviv.
Emirates has also suspended its flydubai codeshare operations to and from Tel Aviv until further notice.
Several Emirates, flydubai, Air India Express, Ethiopian Airlines and SpiceJet flights were delayed from Dubai this morning, while Abu Dhabi airport was also reporting delays on several international services.
Meanwhile, Air France has extended its Dubai flight suspension until October 24, while Cathay Pacific has cancelled Dubai and Riyadh passenger flights through January 31, 2027.
Several other foreign airlines are expected to resume Dubai services towards the end of October as part of their winter schedules, with Air Canada, United Airlines and Virgin Atlantic among carriers planning to return in 2027.
Here is the latest UAE flight status and what passengers need to know before heading to the airport.
flydubai has suspended flights to and from Israel after an incident involving FZ1073, which was flying from Dubai to Tel Aviv on September 30.
The airline said an altercation took place in the flight deck as the aircraft approached Ben Gurion Airport. The aircraft was secured by crew members and diverted to Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, where it landed safely.
All passengers and crew were accounted for. flydubai sent two replacement aircraft to Tabuk to assist them.
The UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) said the security incident was brought under control.
Some crew members were injured and taken to hospital in Saudi Arabia, while the cause and circumstances remain under investigation.
flydubai said the reasons and motives were not yet known and urged against speculation.
Emirates has suspended its flydubai codeshare flights to and from Tel Aviv until further notice.
Passengers whose final destination is Tel Aviv will not be accepted for travel at their point of origin, Emirates said.
Customers already en route will be accommodated and supported in completing their journeys.
DXB flight information shows multiple flydubai Tel Aviv services cancelled on Thursday, including flights operating under Emirates codeshare numbers:
FZ1542 / EK2333 — 1:20pm
FZ1074 / EK2121 — 2:40pm
FZ1550 / EK2370 — 3:20pm
FZ1636 / EK2269 — 4:05pm
FZ1212 / EK2364 — 6:05pm
FZ1082 / EK2449 — 8:15pm
FZ1626 / EK2451 — 9:50pm
flydubai’s own flight-status page also lists its Dubai–Tel Aviv services for Thursday, including FZ1541, FZ1073, FZ1549, FZ1635, FZ1211, FZ1081, FZ1625, FZ1125, FZ1807 and FZ1053.
Flight status alert: Check your airline’s official website or app for the latest updates before travelling.
Iranian airlines are facing growing regional restrictions following US sanctions, with flights to Baghdad, Najaf, Erbil and Sulaimaniyah halted and suspensions also reported involving Oman, Georgia and Azerbaijan.
The UAE has suspended all Iranian airline flights to and from the country until further notice, preventing carriers such as Iran Airtour from operating to or from Dubai International Airport.
Dubai International Airport’s latest flight information also shows cancellations on several other routes:
Emirates EK637 — Peshawar, 11:15am
flydubai FZ816 — Abha, 11:20am
Flynas XY811 — Dammam, 11:40am
Emirates EK621 — Sialkot, 12:25pm
Emirates EK856 — Kuwait, 12:45pm
Emirates EK391 — Phuket, 1:05pm
Emirates EK130 — Moscow, 2:25pm
Emirates EK872 — Kuwait, 4:55pm
Fly Cham FYC727 — Damascus, 6:30pm
Flynas XY507 — Jeddah, 6:40pm
Flynas XY509 — Jeddah, 8:40pm
Several flydubai flights are operating behind schedule, including services to Almaty, Ashgabat, Moscow, Kazan, St Petersburg, Dhaka, Kathmandu, Kabul, Chittagong, Astana, Colombo, Baku, Sulaymaniyah, Minsk and Naples.
SpiceJet services to Jaipur, Mumbai and Kochi, along with an Air India Express service to Tiruchirappally, are also listed as delayed.
Important: This update includes flight cancellations, delays and schedule changes reported by airlines and airports. Not all of these disruptions are related to the conflict or regional security situation; some may be due to operational, technical or other reasons.
Emirates’ website, last updated at 4:35am on October 1, shows some services as scheduled, including:
EK857 — Dubai–Kuwait, 2:55pm
EK858 — Kuwait–Dubai, 5:40pm
EK618 — Sialkot–Dubai
Emirates said passengers travelling on connecting flights operated by codeshare partners should check the operating airline’s website.
Some flight-status information may only become available 24 hours before departure, the airline said.
Zayed International Airport is reporting minor delays on several international services, including:
3L201 / EY1685 — Calicut
EY213 — Delhi
EY016 — Charlotte
3L715 / EY1397 — Tbilisi
EY154 / JU8701 — Vienna
Before you travel: Check your airline’s website or app for the latest flight status and schedule updates.
Air Arabia is reporting cancellations between the UAE and Kuwait.
Abu Dhabi–Kuwait:
3L020 — Abu Dhabi to Kuwait — cancelled
3L021 — Kuwait to Abu Dhabi — cancelled
3L022 — Abu Dhabi to Kuwait — not yet departed
3L023 — Kuwait to Abu Dhabi — not yet departed
Sharjah–Kuwait:
G9068 — Sharjah to Kuwait — cancelled
G9124 — Sharjah to Kuwait — cancelled
G9069 — Kuwait to Sharjah — cancelled
G9125 — Kuwait to Sharjah — cancelled
G9121 / G9122 — not yet departed
Several Abu Dhabi–Bahrain services are listed as not yet departed:
3L015
3L017
3L016
3L018
Air Arabia has also cancelled:
G9107 — Sharjah to Bahrain
G9108 — Bahrain to Sharjah
Other services, including G9103, G9105, G9102, G9104 and G9106, are listed as not yet departed.
Several international carriers continue to adjust their Dubai and Abu Dhabi schedules:
Air Canada: Dubai and Tel Aviv flights suspended until March 2027.
Air France: Dubai and Riyadh flights suspended until October 24.
Wizz Air: Dubai and Abu Dhabi flights suspended until October 24.
Cathay Pacific: Dubai and Riyadh flights suspended until January 31, 2027.
British Airways: Dubai flights due to resume November 3, initially with one daily service.
Lufthansa Group: Dubai services gradually resume from October 25.
Finnair: Dubai and Doha flights suspended until March 27, 2027.
KLM: Dubai, Riyadh and Dammam flights suspended until October 24.
Singapore Airlines: Dubai flights suspended until October 24.
ITA Airways: Dubai flights suspended until October 24.
AirBaltic: Riga–Dubai flights suspended until October 24.
Korean Air: Incheon–Dubai flights suspended until further notice.
Virgin Atlantic: Dubai flights remain suspended until October 2027.
Turkish Airlines: Dubai and Abu Dhabi services have resumed, while Tehran flights remain suspended.
Other carriers are gradually restoring Middle East services as part of revised winter schedules, but airlines continue to warn that routes can change at short notice.
Passengers flying from Dubai, Abu Dhabi or Sharjah should check their flight status directly with the operating airline before leaving for the airport.
Check the airline’s website or app for the latest status.
Check SMS and email alerts for last-minute changes.
Allow extra time at the airport.
If your flight is cancelled, contact the airline or travel agent about rebooking or refunds.
For codeshare bookings, check the operating airline’s flight status.
Do not travel to the airport for a cancelled flight unless the airline has provided different instructions.
flydubai says its check-in counters close 60 minutes before scheduled departure, unless passengers receive different instructions by SMS or email.
Flight schedules can change at short notice as airlines continue to monitor the regional situation.