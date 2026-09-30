Air France extends Dubai suspension to October 24 as UAE airports report fresh delays
Dubai: UAE travellers are facing another morning of flight disruption, with some departures delayed at both Dubai International Airport (DXB) and Abu Dhabi’s Zayed International Airport as the regional security situation remains fluid.
Several Emirates, flydubai, Air India, Ethiopian Airlines and SpiceJet flights were delayed from Dubai this morning, while a Jazeera Airways service from Abu Dhabi to Kuwait was cancelled.
Meanwhile, Air France has extended its Dubai flights suspension from October 13 to October 24. And Cathay Pacific has cancelled its Dubai and Riyadh passenger flights up to and including January 31, 2027.
At the same time, UAE carriers continue to operate much of their regional network, although Air Arabia has reported several cancellations to Kuwait and Bahrain and flydubai has cancelled its Dubai-Abha service.
The disruption comes as diplomatic efforts continue to bring the US-Iran war to an end. US President Donald Trump said Washington would win the war “very soon” after US officials spoke with mediators, while Iran’s Revolutionary Guard has urged Americans to protest against Trump and accused Washington of failing in its campaign.
Jet fuel prices, meanwhile, eased last week. The global average jet fuel price fell 4.9 per cent week-on-week to $185.43 a barrel, according to IATA, as oil prices pulled back from recent highs amid easing supply concerns and the restoration of key Middle East export infrastructure.
For UAE passengers, the immediate message remains the same: check your individual flight status before leaving for the airport, even if your booking was previously confirmed.
Diplomatic efforts are continuing through mediators as Washington and Tehran remain apart on key issues, including Iran’s nuclear programme and arrangements around the Strait of Hormuz.
Trump said on September 28 that the US would win the war “very soon” and that it would end quickly. US officials have been speaking through mediators, while Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran was awaiting a US response to proposals discussed through Qatari mediators.
Iran’s Revolutionary Guard has meanwhile issued an open letter to Americans urging them to reject Trump’s policies and accusing the US of failing in its military campaign.
Oil prices fell about 2.5 per cent on Tuesday as investors focused on signs that Middle East crude exports were recovering. Reuters reported that increased flows through Saudi Arabia’s East-West pipeline and resumed loadings from Yanbu helped ease supply concerns.
Flight status alert: Check your airline’s official website or app for the latest updates before travelling.
Some flights departing from Dubai International Airport and Abu Dhabi's Zayed International Airport faced delays Wednesday morning.
Airlines are advising passengers to check departure times before travelling to the airport, as schedules remain subject to changes linked to the evolving regional situation.
Dubai International Airport
Several morning departures from DXB were delayed, including flights operated by Emirates, flydubai, Air India, Ethiopian Airlines and SpiceJet.
Emirates EK778 to Cape Town — new departure time
Emirates EK719 to Nairobi — new departure time
SpiceJet SG5158 to Jaipur — delayed
SpiceJet SG5023 to Mumbai — delayed
SpiceJet SG5016 to New Delhi — delayed
SpiceJet SG5153 to Kozhikode — delayed
Zayed International Airport
Jazeera Airways J9136 to Kuwait — cancelled
Important: This update includes flight cancellations, delays and schedule changes reported by airlines and airports. Not all of these disruptions are related to the conflict or regional security situation; some may be due to operational, technical or other reasons.
Emirates
Flights to Bahrain and Kuwait are operating as usual.
Some early morning flights faced minor delays.
Passengers are advised to check Emirates' official channels before travelling.
Etihad Airways
No major delays or cancellations were reported in the latest update.
Flights to Bahrain and Kuwait are operating as scheduled.
Etihad flight EY889 from Beijing Daxing to Abu Dhabi on September 29 experienced an extended technical delay, resulting in the operating crew exceeding maximum duty hours.
Passengers are advised to check the latest Etihad updates before travelling..
flydubai
FZ815 from Dubai to Abha — cancelled.
No other major delays were reported in the latest update.
flydubai is advising passengers departing Dubai to allow at least four hours before departure, complete online check-in where available and check their flight status before heading to the airport.
Air Arabia
The airline has reported a number of cancellations affecting Kuwait and Bahrain services.
G9068 — Sharjah to Kuwait — cancelled
G9124 — Sharjah to Kuwait — cancelled
G9121 — operational but had not departed at the time of the update
G9107 — Sharjah to Bahrain — cancelled
G9101 — Sharjah to Bahrain — arrived late
G9103 — Sharjah to Bahrain — scheduled
G9105 — Sharjah to Bahrain — scheduled
3L020 — Abu Dhabi to Kuwait — cancelled
Iranian airlines are also facing wider regional restrictions following US sanctions targeting companies dealing with Iranian carriers. The UAE has suspended flights operated by Iranian airlines to and from the country until further notice.
Important travel update: These dates are scheduled suspension or resumption dates and remain subject to operational and security conditions. Travellers should check directly with their airline and the relevant airport before leaving for the airport.
Before you travel: Check your airline’s website or app for the latest flight status and schedule updates.
Travel advice has eased in some countries, but governments continue to warn of possible disruption as regional security conditions remain fluid.
UK: The FCDO has removed its broad warning against all but essential travel to the UAE, but continues to warn about possible flight cancellations and airspace disruption.
US: The UAE remains at Level 3 – Reconsider Travel, with Washington citing terrorism, armed conflict and commercial flight disruption.
Australia: Travellers are advised to reconsider their need to travel to the UAE because of the unpredictable regional security situation and potential airspace closures.
Canada: Travellers are advised to exercise a high degree of caution in the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar.
Saudi Arabia: The country's airspace remains open but is affected by the ongoing situation. Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam airports have urged passengers travelling to affected destinations to check directly with their airlines before leaving for the airport.
A number of international carriers are planning to resume or expand UAE services over the coming months, although airlines continue to monitor the security situation.
Air Astana: Almaty and Astana flights to Dubai from October 1–2.
Philippine Airlines: Nonstop Manila-Dubai flights from October 2.
Wizz Air: Dubai services from October 24–25 and Abu Dhabi services around late October.
Singapore Airlines: SQ494/SQ495 Dubai services scheduled to resume on October 24.
Lufthansa: Dubai-Frankfurt and Dubai-Munich flights from October 25.
SWISS: Dubai-Zurich flights from October 27.
Eurowings: Dubai services from Berlin and Stuttgart from November 1, and Cologne/Bonn from November 3.
British Airways: Dubai flights from November 3. Abu Dhabi services remain suspended until winter 2027–28.
Austrian Airlines: Dubai-Vienna flights from December 12.
Air France: Flights to and from Dubai and Riyadh remain suspended through October 24 because of the evolving security situation. Services to and from Beirut and Tel Aviv are operating normally.
Cathay Pacific: Cathay Pacific has cancelled its Dubai and Riyadh passenger flights up to and including January 31, 2027
Air Canada has extended the suspension of its Dubai services considerably further, saying flights to and from Dubai International Airport will remain cancelled until the end of March 2027 because of the situation in the Middle East.
The extension comes as other international carriers are setting out phased return dates for UAE services, reflecting the differing assessments airlines are making of the regional operating environment.
Check your flight before leaving home, even if you have already received a confirmed booking.
Allow at least three hours before departure, or longer if your airline advises it.
flydubai passengers should allow four hours when departing Dubai, in line with the airline's guidance.
Complete online check-in where available.
Allow extra time for traffic, check-in, security and immigration.
Keep your contact details updated with your airline so you receive disruption alerts.
Be prepared for last-minute delays, cancellations or schedule changes.
Check the airline's official website or app and airport channels immediately before travelling.