Trump says US war on Iran will end 'very soon' as IRGC calls it a failure

UAE motorists could see fuel prices rise in October after global oil prices spent much of September at elevated levels, although improving regional supply routes could ease some of the pressure.

Brent crude, the international standard, hovered at $105 a barrel since the start of the week. Last week, Brent oil had momentarily dropped to $97-levels. The price is volatile because of uncertainty about when the war with Iran will allow oil to flow freely again from the Middle East, including access to the Strait of Hormuz.

That leaves Brent nearly 50% above the roughly $72 a barrel seen in late February before the Iran war. It is also about nearly $40 higher than at the same point last year.

For the UAE, the important factor for October is not a single day's Brent price but the broader trend through September. With oil spending considerable time at elevated levels this month, the pressure on the next fuel-price review has increased.