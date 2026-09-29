Trump rejects Iran truce as US presses Lebanon on Hezbollah funding, Saudi-US stress Hormuz security

Wall Street stocks retreated Monday as US Treasury yields continued to climb after US President Donald Trump rejected Iran's offer of a seven-day truce.

Oil prices also rose, although crude finished well below session highs as traders were heartened that Trump also signaled he expects talks to continue.

Markets also digested a report from Iranian state media that Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi was set to meet on Monday with Qatari mediators in New York.

Wall Street indices spent the entire session in the red, with the broad-based S&P 500 closing down 0.8 precent.

"The ongoing Washington and Tehran impasse is roiling markets to start the week, as yields soar further into the nosebleeds," said Jose Torres of Interactive Brokers. "The geopolitical premium bolstering oil prices is worrying Wall Street that the Fed will meaningfully tighten monetary policy to constrain inflation."