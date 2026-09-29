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UK tries to stop Trump's diesel export ban

London scrambles for contingency plans as US weighs diesel export curbs

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
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The price per litre of unleaded petrol and diesel fuels, with diesel at over GBP two pounds sterling per litre, are pictured outside a BP petrol station on the M4 motorway, west of London, April 16, 2026.
The price per litre of unleaded petrol and diesel fuels, with diesel at over GBP two pounds sterling per litre, are pictured outside a BP petrol station on the M4 motorway, west of London, April 16, 2026.
AFP-HENRY NICHOLLS

The United Kingdom is holding urgent talks with US authorities over President Donald Trump’s threat to halt American diesel exports, as London prepares contingency measures to cushion a potential supply shock, Chancellor John Healey said Monday.

Healey, speaking on the sidelines of Labour’s annual conference in Liverpool, confirmed the government is “in discussions with the Americans” and has begun planning for a possible ban, including tapping national fuel stocks if needed.

He called current UK diesel prices “extreme” and warned that a US export curtailment would push them higher, the BBC reported.

Major risk for transport

The stakes are significant: the US supplied about 31% of Britain’s diesel imports in 2025, according to UK government data, making any disruption a major risk for transport, logistics and industry.

Trump has said his administration is considering an export ban “very seriously” as a way to lower domestic fuel costs ahead of the Nov. 4 midterm elections, though no final order had been announced as of Sept. 28.

Healey linked the episode to wider tensions, suggesting a diplomatic settlement that eases the crisis could include progress toward ending “the fighting with Iran,” a reference to recent Middle East hostilities that have roiled global energy markets.

Politico reported that while some US sources indicated the White House had signaled to senators over the weekend that a blanket 90‑day ban was "unlikely", Trump has not formally ruled out restrictions.

Meanwhile, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has said officials are examining both full and partial options as US diesel prices hit record highs.

The UK’s preparations underscore how allied economies are bracing for potential US policy shifts that could ripple through global refining and shipping networks, even as London seeks a diplomatic off‑ramp.

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