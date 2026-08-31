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UAE petrol, diesel prices for September 2026 announced

New rates take effect from Tuesday, reflecting global and local market trends

Last updated:
Nathaniel Lacsina, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
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The UAE Fuel Price Committee reviews and adjusts retail fuel prices at the close of each month, in line with prevailing trends in global energy markets.
The UAE Fuel Price Committee reviews and adjusts retail fuel prices at the close of each month, in line with prevailing trends in global energy markets.

Dubai: The UAE Fuel Price Committee has announced the retail prices for petrol and diesel for September 2026.

Under the new rates, Super 98 petrol will be priced at Dh3.80 per litre, compared to Dh3.60 in August, while Special 95 petrol will be set at Dh3.69 per litre, against Dh3.49 last month.

E-Plus petrol will be available at Dh3.61 per litre, compared to Dh3.41 in August.

Diesel prices have gone up to Dh4.30 per litre, from Dh3.80 the previous month.

The revised prices will come into effect from September 1, 2026.

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The UAE Fuel Price Committee reviews and adjusts retail fuel prices at the close of each month, in line with prevailing trends in global energy markets.

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