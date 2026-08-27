UAE fuel prices for September: How much could your next full tank cost?

Brent below $90, motorists await September rates — know what different price moves mean
Dubai: With September's UAE fuel prices due in a few days, motorists can already calculate what a modest reduction at the pump would mean for their monthly fuel bills as global oil prices retreat from recent highs.
Brent crude extended a multi-day decline on Thursday as hopes of diplomatic progress and a possible improvement in oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz weighed on prices. The international benchmark is now down roughly 9% over five days, although it remains considerably higher than levels seen before the Middle East conflict.
That makes stable to moderately lower fuel prices a reasonable scenario for September if the recent oil decline is sustained. It does not, however, provide enough information to predict the UAE Fuel Price Committee's eventual rates precisely.
UAE motorists currently pay Dh3.60 per litre for Super 98, Dh3.49 for Special 95, Dh3.41 for E-Plus 91 and Dh3.80 for diesel in August. Take a typical 60-litre car using Special 95. Filling an empty tank currently costs about Dh209.40.
If September's price were 10 fils lower, at Dh3.39 per litre, the same tank would cost Dh203.40, saving Dh6 per fill. A 20-fils reduction, to Dh3.29, would bring the cost to Dh197.40, a saving of Dh12 for a full tank.
The effect becomes more noticeable for larger vehicles. An 80-litre fill of Special 95 currently costs Dh279.20. A 10-fils reduction would save Dh8 per tank, while a 20-fils cut would save Dh16. These are illustrations rather than predictions of September's official prices.
It might appear straightforward: Brent falls, so UAE petrol should fall by a similar percentage. The pricing system does not work quite that way.
Since fuel-price deregulation in August 2015, the UAE has reviewed petrol and diesel prices monthly against average international price levels, with operating costs also incorporated into the pricing mechanism. The system was designed to link domestic prices with global markets rather than react to a single day's crude quotation.
There is another important distinction. The price motorists pay for petrol is not determined solely by Brent crude. International refined petroleum-product benchmarks also matter, alongside transportation and operating costs.
That is why Brent falling 10%, for example, should not be interpreted as meaning UAE petrol will automatically become 10% cheaper the following month.
The latest oil movement nevertheless provides a more favourable backdrop than earlier in August. Brent recently completed 13 gains in 14 trading sessions, before reversing course. It fell 2.7% to $88.10 on Tuesday and has since extended its decline to around $86.8.
The scale of recent volatility is important. Brent traded between approximately $72 and $102 a barrel during July — a $30 range — as expectations repeatedly changed over the Middle East conflict and the prospect of restoring oil tanker movements through the Strait of Hormuz.
There are now signs of further diplomatic activity. Iran and Oman have discussed arrangements that could facilitate oil flows through Hormuz, while Qatar's prime minister is expected to visit Iran as efforts continue to restart negotiations. Yet physical oil flows remain well below their pre-conflict levels, meaning supply risks have not disappeared.
OPEC+ supply is another factor. The group agreed to raise September production quotas by 188,000 barrels per day, which could add supply if producers deliver the planned increase.
Historical UAE prices show that petrol around the Dh3 mark is possible when international market conditions are considerably softer. In September 2025, for example, Super 98 cost Dh2.70, Special 95 Dh2.58 and E-Plus 91 Dh2.51 per litre.
Current August prices are Dh3.60, Dh3.49 and Dh3.41 respectively. Special 95 would therefore need to decline by 49 fils, or about 14%, merely to reach Dh3 per litre. For Super 98, reaching Dh3 would require a 60-fils reduction, or about 17%, from August's Dh3.60.
That does not mean Brent needs to fall by 14% or 17%. There is no reliable one-for-one conversion between a particular Brent price and a UAE petrol price because refined-product benchmarks and other components of the pricing formula also influence the final retail rate.
The strongest signal ahead of September is therefore the direction and persistence of international prices, rather than today's Brent quote alone.
With Brent now below $90 and falling after its earlier rally, conditions have become more supportive of stable or moderately lower UAE fuel prices. Further progress on restoring Hormuz oil flows and the planned OPEC+ supply increase would reinforce that trend.
For motorists wondering what that means at the pump, the arithmetic is: every 10-fils change in the price per litre changes the cost of a 60-litre fill by Dh6 and an 80-litre fill by Dh8.
Whether September delivers that saving — and how large it might be — will ultimately depend on the international price averages considered by the UAE Fuel Price Committee when it sets the next month's rates.