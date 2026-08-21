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US vows toughest Iran pressure, urges China support; sanctions Hezbollah

Tougher US campaign on Iran expands to Hezbollah sanctions, with appeal to China for help

Last updated:
Gulf News Report
Donald TrumpUS-Israel-Iran warStrait of Hormuz
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Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent speaks to members of the press outside the West Wing at the White House on August 20, 2026 in Washington, DC.
Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent speaks to members of the press outside the West Wing at the White House on August 20, 2026 in Washington, DC.
AFP
Iran has condemned President Donald Trump’s threat of “crushing economic warfare”, as US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent vowed the “toughest sanctions in history” to pressure Tehran and urged China to join the effort. The US also sanctioned Hezbollah as an Iranian proxy. Meanwhile, the USS George Washington has arrived in the Middle East to relieve the USS Abraham Lincoln, while US forces say they have redirected 67 merchant ships, disabled three and boarded two linked to Iranian ports. Follow our live coverage for the latest developments:

Highlights

USS Abraham Lincoln begins return after 9-month deployment

The USS Abraham Lincoln has begun its return to San Diego after more than nine months deployed in the Middle East during the Iran conflict. The carrier and its roughly 5,000-member crew are being replaced by the USS George Washington.

The extended deployment, which included thousands of combat sorties and more than 200 consecutive days at sea, has raised concerns over crew fatigue, mental health and food shortages, though US defence officials have rejected reports of deteriorating conditions.

The Lincoln’s return voyage is expected to take about three weeks.

Hormuz traffic drops amid tensions

Ship traffic through the Strait of Hormuz fell sharply on Thursday amid heightened security concerns in the Middle East, as US-Iran peace talks remained stalled, Reuters reported.

Preliminary data from ship-tracking firm Kpler showed that seven commodity vessels transited the strategic waterway on Thursday, down from 14 on Wednesday.

Of Thursday’s vessels, four were entering the Gulf while three were heading out.

No supertankers or liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers were recorded passing through the Strait, according to the data.

However, a very large gas carrier carrying propane and butane was reported to have exited the waterway via the Iranian route, Kpler data showed, according to Reuters.

Hamas says it remains committed to Gaza peace roadmap

Hamas remains committed to Trump’s 15-point Gaza peace roadmap and expects mediators and the Board of Peace, led by Trump, to advance the plan, senior Hamas official Bassem Naim told CNN.

Naim said Hamas was ready to continue the process to help restore stability and improve conditions for Palestinians. He said US adviser Jared Kushner and other mediators had urged Hamas to consider Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s political situation ahead of elections.

Naim rejected the request, saying Palestinians should not bear the cost of protecting Netanyahu’s political interests. He also accused Israel of failing to meet its ceasefire obligations, including allowing humanitarian aid into Gaza, while escalating attacks since the framework was agreed.

US senator condemns Ben-Gvir over Gaza comments

US Senator Elissa Slotkin has condemned Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir over what she described as “violent” and “dehumanising” comments about civilians in Gaza.

Slotkin said Ben-Gvir’s remarks were “abhorrent” and called for his removal from government, urging those concerned about Israeli and Palestinian civilians to condemn him.

Her comments came after Ben-Gvir called for Israeli forces to kill 30 or 40 people in Gaza each night, remarks that have drawn international condemnation from officials and rights groups.

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Vance: US economic pressure is ‘most effective tool’ on Iran

US Vice President JD Vancesaid economic pressure is Washington’s “most effective tool” against Iran, but called the strategy a “delicate dance”. He said Iran is currently feeling greater economic pressure than the US, as Washington seeks to keep oil flowing through the Strait of Hormuz while penalising attacks on commercial vessels. Vance said the ultimate goal is to prevent Iran from rebuilding its nuclear capabilities and push Tehran towards a deal.

US hits Hezbollah with more sanctions, says Iran controls it

The United States announced new sanctions against an alleged Hezbollah financing network, while highlighting the Lebanese armed group's close ties to Iran's Revolutionary Guards.

Hezbollah's legal designation as a terrorist organization has been amended to note that it operates in "service to the Iranian regime under the command of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps," particularly the elite Quds Force, the Treasury Department said in a statement.

The change comes as the US facilitates direct negotiations between Israel and Lebanon, which remain technically at war. Hezbollah rejects these talks.

Washington designated Hezbollah as a "foreign terrorist organization" in 1997, and in 2001 updated its label to a "specially designated global terrorist" group.

The new redesignation "specifies that Hezbollah is an Iranian proxy, not a stand-alone operation as implied by the previous designation," a State Department official said.

"This underscores that Hezbollah operates with little to no regard for Lebanese sovereignty, the Lebanese people, or the Lebanese state."

"This action builds on years of US designations that have repeatedly documented the operational, financial, and logistical integration between Hizballah and the IRGC-QF," the State Department official said, calling Hezbollah "an extension" of the latter.

"It is not a Lebanese resistance movement," as Hezbollah describes itself,the official said.

The new sanctions target 10 people who are allegedly part of a network that transfers cash to Hezbollah, which has already been punished with US sanctions many times, the Treasury statement said.

"The network utilizes couriers travelling on commercial airline flights between Lebanon, Turkey, the UAE, and Iran to move up to hundreds of millions of dollars between jurisdictions, providing an avenue outside the formal financial system for Hezbollah to obtain foreign currency and evade sanctions," the statement said.

US national debt hits a record $40 trillion

The United States' debt surpassed a record $40 trillion, a staggering milestone as defense costs, social programs and interest on the burgeoning deficit make up an enormous share of federal spending.

The milestone figure was recorded just five months after the US hit a record $39 trillion debt in March. It reached $38 trillion five months before that, in October.

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US redirects 67 vessels, disables 3 in Iran blockade: CENTCOM

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) on Thursday said that American forces have redirected 67 commercial vessels, disabled three and boarded two others as part of efforts to enforce a blockade against Iran amid escalating tensions over the Strait of Hormuz.

In a post shared on X, CENTCOM said American forces have continued enforcing a blockade against Iran in the Arabian Sea, with US Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey utility aircraft operating from the USS Boxer (LHD 4) as the ship transits the region.

"U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey utility aircraft take off from the flight deck of USS Boxer (LHD 4) while the ship transits the Arabian Sea and continues to enforce the US blockade against Iran," the post read.

"As of Aug. 20, U.S. forces have redirected 67 commercial vessels, disabled 3 and boarded 2 to ensure compliance," the post added.

The development comes amid heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran over the Strait of Hormuz, a key global energy transit route that has remained a major point of friction since hostilities escalated on February 28.

Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor ; Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor ; Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor and Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor

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