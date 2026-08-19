GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 41°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Americas

US-Iran conflict: Gargash rejects visa, aid rumours as Gulf warning grows

UAE suspends Iran trade as Trump rules out talks and tensions rise across the Gulf

Last updated:
Gulf News Report
UAEIsraelIranamericasLebanonUS-Israel-Iran war
Add as a preferred source on Google
US-Iran conflict: Gargash rejects visa, aid rumours as Gulf warning grows
UAE denies Iran visa, funding claims as tensions flare. Presidential adviser Anwar Gargash calls the reports “false” — no residency cancellations or financial support for Iran. The remarks come as the UAE halts all trade and financial dealings with Tehran after accusing Tehran of firing missiles at Gulf shipping, a claim Iran denies. Meanwhile, the US is redeploying the USS George Washington to the region, while Iran’s military warns Gulf states against aiding US forces. Follow our live blog for the latest developments and reaction from across the region.

Gargash dismisses visa cancellation, Iran aid rumours

The UAE is focused on navigating regional developments and preparing for what comes next rather than being distracted by false claims, Dr Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, said on Wednesday, dismissing reports about cancelling workers’ residency visas and providing financial facilities to Iran.

Gargash said some platforms were circulating false information about the UAE as part of what he described as desperate media campaigns, adding that the country’s response was to focus on tangible results.

Read more here.

Iran's armed forces warn Gulf countries against assisting US military

Iran's armed forces on Wednesday warned Gulf countries against assisting the US military, saying it would be tantamount to joining American military operations.

"We wish to warn that any assistance or facilitation provided to the aggressor US military amounts to participation in the US military operation," armed forces chief of staff Ali Abdollahi said, according to Iran's Mehr news agency.

War between Iran and the United States broke out on February 28 after US-Israeli attacks on the Islamic republic, which retaliated with missile and drone strikes including on US bases across the region.

"It seems unlikely that such a large number of military aircraft, particularly refuelling aircraft could be present at regional bases without knowledge of host countries," said Abdollahi.

"The countries bordering the Arabian Gulf, which have issued various statements saying they would not allow the United States to use their territory against Iran, should know that we are fully aware of the situation."

The warning comes as the USS George Washington aircraft carrier is being redeployed to the Middle East to relieve the USS Abraham Lincoln following reports of deteriorating living conditions for its crew.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here

UK inflation jumps 2.9% in July on higher energy bills

Britain's annual inflation rate climbed in July in line with analysts' expectations, official data showed Wednesday, driven by higher energy bills.

The Consumer Prices Index rose 2.9 percent in the 12 months to July, up from 2.6 percent in June, the Office for National Statistics said in a statement.

The rise was spurred by a 13 percent hike in the price cap on household energy bills that took effect last month, a consequence of the ongoing US-Iran war.

The ONS called it "the largest rise in gas prices for almost four years".

Britain's new Prime Minister Andy Burnham has pledged to ease cost-of-living pressures, unveiling measures such as a tax cut on household electricity prices and a cap on bus fares.

"Iran war inflation continues to impact prices here at home, but Britain's economy is resilient," finance minister John Healey said in response to the latest figures.

"There is more to do to restore hope and build a stronger economy where prosperity is shared more fairly across Britain" he added.

Analysts expect inflation to rise towards the end of the year as higher energy costs feed through to bills further, with little signs of a deal to end the Middle East war.

Trump: No talks on with Iran, none scheduled 

US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that no talks with Iran are underway and none are scheduled, as he posted a map showing the Strait of Hormuz as a new American territory in a fresh jibe at Tehran.

Trump has been pressing his threat to claim sovereignty over the crucial energy waterway as the nearly six-month-old Iran war grinds on with little sign of resolution.

Trump's envoy and son-in-law Jared Kushner had said on Monday that the United States and Iran were having "very positive and active conversations", but the president denied that was the case.

"There are no talks or conversations going on, or scheduled, with the Islamic Republic of Iran. The Naval Blockade remains in full force and effect," Trump wrote on his Truth Social network.

Turkey rejects Israeli claims after strike on Syria air base

Turkey rejected on Wednesday Israeli allegations that it posed a threat by preparing to send troops to a base in Syria, which was hit in a strike that the United States blamed on Israel.

UAE condemns Israeli raids on Syrian military airbase

The UAE has strongly condemned Israeli raids on the Abu Al Duhur Military Airbase in Syria’s Idlib Governorate, reaffirming its rejection of any violation of Syria’s sovereignty or threats to its security and stability.

In a statement, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs said continued Israeli attacks on Syrian territory constitute a “flagrant violation” of international law and the 1974 Disengagement Agreement between Syria and Israel.

The ministry stressed that Israel is obliged to uphold the agreement.

The UAE reaffirmed its support for Syria’s stability and territorial integrity, expressing solidarity with the Syrian people and backing efforts to achieve security, peace, dignity, peaceful coexistence and development.

The UAE called on the international community to take immediate steps to halt repeated attacks on Syrian territory and prevent further escalation.

It warned that actions that heighten regional tensions could threaten regional and international peace and security.

UAE halts all trade and financial transactions with Iran until further notice

The UAE has ordered a halt to all activities, trade exchanges and financial transactions with Iran until further notice, according to the Strategic Communications Director at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The directive covers activities and commercial exchanges with Iran, as well as financial transactions, with further details expected from the authorities.

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor ; Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor ; Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor and Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Missiles, ship attacks and gas woes expose widening fallout of US–Iran war

US-Iran tensions escalate as Trump rules out talks

12m read
Ships at Anchor in the Strait of Hormuz, off Oman's northern coast.

US could 'administer' Hormuz: Congressional report

6m read
The UAE would safeguard its right to freedom of navigation and use of the Strait of Hormuz in accordance with international law.

UAE won't back down after ADNOC attacks, Gargash says

2m read
US President Donald Trump said Washington and Tehran were having “very good discussions” and suggested a resolution could be “close”, citing Hormuz "reopening".

Hormuz deal takes shape — but it’s not Trump’s deal

6m read