What’s next in Iran war? Trump ends talks, tightens squeeze as Tehran vows to break US naval blockade

Dubai: Nearly six months into the war, Donald Trump appears to be settling on a new strategy for Iran: Stop chasing an elusive diplomatic breakthrough, maintain economic and naval pressure and wait for Tehran to bend.

Iran is signalling something very different. It says that if the squeeze continues, it is prepared to fight its way out.

The collision between those strategies could define the next phase of a war that has already inflicted damage on US bases, depleted American weapons stockpiles and severely restricted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump on Tuesday instructed his top envoys to halt conversations with Iran, CNN reported, citing a US official. White House officials have also communicated a shift in thinking to political allies — from trying to “hammer Iran ASAP” to attempting to “strangle them” over time, according to CNN.

“There are no talks or conversations going on, or scheduled, with the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Trump declared on social media, adding that the naval blockade would remain “in full force and effect”.

THE RISK: Both sides believe time is working against the other. If neither backs down, the attempt to increase leverage could trigger another round of escalation.

The Strait of Hormuz remains at the heart of the confrontation. Trump says the waterway is “open and operating”, but traffic remains severely restricted. Iran insists it will not fully reopen until Washington meets its conditions.

The Pentagon estimates the war will cost about $37.5 billion by the end of September, excluding reconstruction of damaged bases. US forces have also used more than 1,000 advanced air-defence interceptors, reducing stocks of Patriot and Terminal High Altitude Area Defence missiles.

Six American service members were killed in a March strike on Port Shuaiba in Kuwait. Four more were killed in an Iranian attack on Jordan last month. More than 200 US facilities have been damaged or destroyed during the conflict, according to an earlier Washington Post report.

It is precisely the kind of prolonged stalemate the UAE has warned against. Dr Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the UAE President, has said a “no peace, no war” situation is not sustainable, stressing the need for diplomacy and a political solution.

That makes the next phase potentially more dangerous. Washington’s strategy depends on Iran enduring the squeeze long enough to change course. Tehran is now explicitly warning that it may instead use force to break it.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.