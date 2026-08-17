Iran 60-day deadline has passed. What does Trump do now?

The memorandum of understanding signed by the United States and Iran in June was supposed to provide a pathway out of the war. It envisioned an end to hostilities, the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and negotiations leading to a permanent settlement of the dispute over Iran’s nuclear programme.

Instead of negotiating their way out of the conflict, Washington and Tehran increasingly appear to be trying to force the other side to break first.

The US, he said, has chosen to try to “bring Iran to its knees” and is willing to accept some of the resulting economic fallout.

“At any cost, they are very unlikely to capitulate and to give in because they believe that that would be the end of the regime,” Vaez said.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has also signalled that Washington intends to intensify the pressure, saying the US would apply measures that have “never been seen” against Iran.

Trump has considered major military action against Iran on at least two occasions since the June agreement, but pulled back amid appeals from regional allies and concerns inside his administration about dwindling stocks of critical munitions.

Iran views control of the strait as its strongest remaining leverage over Washington. Bombing Tehran could therefore make it more, rather than less, determined to keep shipping restricted.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.