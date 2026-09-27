US-Iran war: What UAE residents need to know today

Trump confirmed on Saturday that he had rejected an Iranian proposal aimed at reopening the Strait of Hormuz and ending regional fighting. Iran presented the plan during the UN General Assembly and said it was passed to Washington through Qatari mediators. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Sunday that Tehran would not drop its conditions for reopening the waterway and maintained that a negotiated settlement remained the way to resolve the standoff.

For now, there is no indication in the latest reporting that UAE residents need to change their normal daily routines. The picture is instead one of continued uncertainty: diplomacy has not disappeared, but Washington and Tehran remain far apart, Hormuz remains disrupted and the Saudi-Houthi conflict provides another potential route for escalation. For people living in the Emirates, Hormuz, regional flights, Saudi-Yemen tensions and energy prices remain the developments to watch most closely.

Travel is another area UAE residents should keep an eye on. Passengers faced delays and schedule changes at Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah airports on Sunday, with cancellations affecting some flydubai and Air Arabia services. Emirates and Etihad continued operating, although some services were delayed or rescheduled. Not every disruption is necessarily related to the conflict, but travellers should check their individual flight directly with their airline before leaving for the airport. The UAE’s suspension of flights operated by Iranian airlines also remains in effect.

At the same time, another front is keeping the region on edge. Saudi Arabia is dealing with an escalating conflict involving Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis. The Saudi-led coalition said on Saturday that it had intercepted two ballistic missiles and two drones launched towards the kingdom.

For people in the UAE, what happens next in Hormuz is particularly important. The strait sits immediately off the Emirates and is one of the world’s most important routes for oil, gas and commercial shipping. With Iran linking its reopening to wider negotiations with Washington, continued disruption creates uncertainty for shipping, insurance and supply chains across the Gulf.

Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.