US-Iran war: What UAE residents need to know today

Hormuz tensions, Saudi-Yemen conflict and travel disruption keep Gulf on edge
Hopes of an immediate breakthrough in the Middle East war have faded after US President Donald Trump rejected Iran’s latest proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, although Tehran says diplomacy remains the only way out of the conflict.
For UAE residents, the Strait of Hormuz remains the issue closest to home, while disruption to regional flights and the escalating conflict involving Saudi Arabia and Yemen are also worth watching.
Trump confirmed on Saturday that he had rejected an Iranian proposal aimed at reopening the Strait of Hormuz and ending regional fighting. Iran presented the plan during the UN General Assembly and said it was passed to Washington through Qatari mediators. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Sunday that Tehran would not drop its conditions for reopening the waterway and maintained that a negotiated settlement remained the way to resolve the standoff.
For people in the UAE, what happens next in Hormuz is particularly important. The strait sits immediately off the Emirates and is one of the world’s most important routes for oil, gas and commercial shipping. With Iran linking its reopening to wider negotiations with Washington, continued disruption creates uncertainty for shipping, insurance and supply chains across the Gulf.
At the same time, another front is keeping the region on edge. Saudi Arabia is dealing with an escalating conflict involving Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis. The Saudi-led coalition said on Saturday that it had intercepted two ballistic missiles and two drones launched towards the kingdom.
For the wider Gulf, this means instability is threatening important maritime routes on both sides of the Arabian Peninsula — the Strait of Hormuz to the east and the Red Sea and Bab Al Mandab corridor to the west.
Travel is another area UAE residents should keep an eye on. Passengers faced delays and schedule changes at Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah airports on Sunday, with cancellations affecting some flydubai and Air Arabia services. Emirates and Etihad continued operating, although some services were delayed or rescheduled. Not every disruption is necessarily related to the conflict, but travellers should check their individual flight directly with their airline before leaving for the airport. The UAE’s suspension of flights operated by Iranian airlines also remains in effect.
Energy prices remain a concern. The latest available Reuters settlement showed Brent crude at $104.32 a barrel on Friday, despite prices falling as investors considered the possibility of progress in US-Iran diplomacy. With Washington now rejecting Iran’s proposal, attention will turn to how oil markets respond when trading resumes.
For UAE residents, high oil prices do not automatically mean an immediate rise in everyday costs. But if disruption to energy supplies, shipping and regional aviation continues, higher freight, insurance and transport costs could eventually feed through to businesses and consumers.
For now, there is no indication in the latest reporting that UAE residents need to change their normal daily routines. The picture is instead one of continued uncertainty: diplomacy has not disappeared, but Washington and Tehran remain far apart, Hormuz remains disrupted and the Saudi-Houthi conflict provides another potential route for escalation. For people living in the Emirates, Hormuz, regional flights, Saudi-Yemen tensions and energy prices remain the developments to watch most closely.