Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah see disrupted schedules amid wider international suspensions
UAE passengers are advised to check their flight status before travelling to the airport on Sunday, with delays and schedule changes reported at Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah airports.
Flydubai and Air Arabia have reported cancellations on several regional routes, while Emirates and Etihad continue to operate, with some flights delayed or rescheduled. Passengers should check with their airline and allow extra time at the airport.
The UAE has lifted Ebola-related entry and visa restrictions on Ugandan travellers after Uganda completed the required monitoring period.
Restrictions on travellers from the DRC and South Sudan remain in place due to the ongoing epidemiological situation. The UAE introduced the measures on June 6, 2026.
Iranian airlines are facing growing regional restrictions following US sanctions targeting companies dealing with Iranian carriers.
Flights to Baghdad, Najaf, Erbil and Sulaimaniyah have been halted, while Iran has reported suspensions involving Oman, Georgia and Azerbaijan.
The UAE has also suspended all Iranian airline flights to and from the country until further notice. Iranian carriers, including Iran Airtour, cannot operate to or from Dubai International Airport.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran is awaiting a formal US response to its proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz after President Donald Trump rejected the seven-day ceasefire offer.
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent thanked the UAE, UK, Turkey and Oman for supporting Washington’s measures against Iran. Read more
Flight status alert: Check your airline’s official website or app for the latest updates before travelling.
All flight information in this update is based on the latest status updates published on official airport and airline websites. Emirates and Etihad Airways continue to operate services, while flydubai and Air Arabia have reported cancellations, delays and schedule changes on several regional routes.
Flight schedules may change during the day. Not all disruptions are related to the conflict or regional security situation; some may be due to operational, technical or other reasons.
Important: This update includes flight cancellations, delays and schedule changes reported by airlines and airports. Not all of these disruptions are related to the conflict or regional security situation; some may be due to operational, technical or other reasons.
Several flights departing from Dubai International Airport (DXB) are facing delays on Sunday, September 27, with cancellations also reported on some services, according to the airport’s latest flight-status updates.
The disruptions are affecting Emirates, flydubai, Flynas, SpiceJet, Air India Express and Kenya Airways, with departure delays ranging from a few minutes to several hours.
The airport’s flight-status information shows cancellations affecting:
Air India Express IX435/AI9103 to Kochi
flydubai FZ1502/EK2186 to Catania
Emirates EK413/QF8413/DE5944 to Christchurch
Several services are also operating behind schedule, including:
Emirates EK004 to London Heathrow — delayed from 6:40am to 7:22am
flydubai FZ968/EK2467 to Moscow — delayed to 7:25am
flydubai FZ996/EK2309 to Samara — delayed to 7:33am
flydubai FZ1942/EK2087 to Tashkent — delayed to 7:54am
flydubai FZ980/EK2039 to Yekaterinburg — delayed to 8:46am
Emirates EK232 to Washington — delayed to 8:53am
flydubai FZ952/EK2176 to Moscow — delayed to 9:15am
Flynas XY215 to Riyadh — delayed to 9:15am
flydubai FZ974/EK2085 to Kazan — delayed to 9:41am
flydubai FZ1304/EK2195 to Astana — delayed to 9:48am
flydubai FZ994/EK2388 to Makhachkala — delayed to 9:48am
flydubai FZ1736/EK2139 to Almaty — delayed to 9:52am
flydubai FZ964/EK2409 to Novosibirsk — delayed to 9:56am
flydubai FZ732/EK2483 to Ashgabat — delayed to 10:15am
flydubai FZ988/EK2323 to Moscow — delayed to 10:44am
flydubai FZ992 to St Petersburg — delayed to 11:27am
flydubai FZ502/EK2331 to Dhaka — delayed to 12:05pm
flydubai FZ966/EK2253 to Moscow — delayed to 1:56pm
SpiceJet SG5155 to Amritsar — delayed to 2pm
Emirates EK415/AZ5633/QF8415/DE5943 to Sydney — delayed to 3:30pm
flydubai FZ710/EK2199 to Baku — delayed to 5:45pm
Emirates EK337 to Manila — delayed to 6:06pm
flydubai FZ8046 to Baku — delayed to 6:44pm
SpiceJet SG5113 to Mumbai — delayed to 6:46pm
Kenya Airways KQ310 to Nairobi — delayed from 11:25pm to 2:12am on September 28
SpiceJet SG5060 to Mumbai — delayed from 11am on September 27 to 7:22am on September 28
Passengers should check their airline’s latest flight status and Dubai Airports updates before travelling, as departure times can change.
The airport’s flight information is subject to change, and passengers should allow additional time for possible delays.
Several flights departing from Zayed International Airport (AUH) are facing delays on Sunday, September 27, according to the latest airport flight-status updates.
The delays are affecting Etihad Airways and Air Arabia Abu Dhabi services, with some flights delayed by more than an hour.
Etihad EY247 to Ahmedabad — 7:10am to 7:56am
Etihad EY285/ET4348 to Lahore — 6:35am to 8:02am
Etihad EY303/MS8142 to Islamabad — 7:10am to 8:20am
Air Arabia 3L128/EY1688 to Kochi — 7:30am to 8:13am
Air Arabia 3L142/EY1383 to Chennai — 7:45am to 8:15am
Air Arabia 3L112/EY1357 to Ahmedabad — 7:50am to 8:20am
Etihad EY277 to Peshawar — 10:15am to 10:50am
Etihad EY008 to Boston — 1pm to 1:42pm
Etihad EY858 to Sochi — 12:15am to 6:55pm
Passengers travelling with flydubai and Air Arabia from Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah are facing cancellations and schedule disruptions on several regional routes on September 27.
Dubai–Abha: FZ815 and FZ816 — cancelled
Dubai–Catania: FZ1501 and FZ1502 — cancelled
Air Arabia has reported cancellations and flights yet to depart on services between Abu Dhabi, Kuwait and Bahrain.
Abu Dhabi–Kuwait
3L020 — cancelled
3L022 — not yet departed
Kuwait–Abu Dhabi
3L021 — cancelled
3L023 — not yet departed
Abu Dhabi–Bahrain
3L015 and 3L017 — not yet departed
Bahrain–Abu Dhabi
3L016 and 3L018 — not yet departed
Several Air Arabia flights from Sharjah are also cancelled or yet to depart.
Sharjah–Jizan
G9398 — cancelled
Jizan–Sharjah
G9399 — cancelled
Sharjah–Kuwait
G9068 and G9124 — cancelled
G9121 — not yet departed
Kuwait–Sharjah
G9069 and G9125 — cancelled
G9122 — not yet departed
Sharjah–Bahrain
G9107 — cancelled
G9101, G9103 and G9105 — not yet departed
Bahrain–Sharjah
G9108 — cancelled
G9102, G9104 and G9106 — not yet departed
Several international airlines have announced revised UAE schedules, with some services suspended while others are scheduled to resume in the coming weeks.
Services suspended or delayed
Air France: Dubai services suspended through October 13.
Singapore Airlines: Dubai services suspended through October 24.
KLM: Dubai services suspended through October 24.
ITA Airways: Dubai services suspended through October 24.
SWISS: Dubai services suspended through October 24.
Air Canada: Dubai flights cancelled until mid-January 2027.
Turkish Airlines: Dubai and Abu Dhabi services have resumed, while Tehran flights remain suspended.
Scheduled resumptions
Philippine Airlines: Dubai services scheduled to resume October 2.
Wizz Air: Dubai services from October 25 and Abu Dhabi services from October 27.
Eurowings: Dubai services scheduled to resume November 1.
British Airways: Dubai services scheduled to resume November 4.
Lufthansa: Dubai-Frankfurt and Dubai-Munich services scheduled to resume October 25.
SWISS: Dubai-Zurich services scheduled to resume October 27.
All dates remain subject to operational and security conditions, so passengers should check directly with their airline before travelling.
Important travel update: These dates are scheduled suspension or resumption dates and remain subject to operational and security conditions. Travellers should check directly with their airline and the relevant airport before leaving for the airport.
Travel advisories from several countries continue to warn of potential disruption to UAE travel amid the unpredictable regional security situation.
UK: The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office warns that the regional situation remains unpredictable, with possible flight cancellations, airspace closures and wider travel disruption.
US: The US State Department continues to list the UAE at Level 3 – Reconsider Travel, citing terrorism and armed conflict, and warns of possible disruption to commercial flights.
Australia: Australia advises travellers to reconsider their need to travel to the UAE, citing the unpredictable regional security situation and possible short-notice airspace closures.
Canada: Canada advises travellers to avoid non-essential travel to the UAE because of the volatile regional security situation.
Travellers should check their government’s latest advisory, as well as airline and airport updates, before travelling.
Check your specific flight status before leaving home, even if you have a confirmed booking.
Do not assume a delay or cancellation is automatically linked to the regional conflict; technical and operational issues can also affect flights.
Arrive at least three hours before departure, or earlier if advised by your airline.
If flying from Dubai on flydubai, allow at least four hours, in line with the airline’s guidance.
Complete online check-in where available.
Allow extra time for traffic, check-in, security and immigration.
Keep your phone number and email updated with the airline for disruption alerts.
Be prepared for last-minute changes, delays, cancellations or diversions.
Check both the airline and airport’s official channels before setting off.
UAE airports and airlines continue to operate, but individual flights can change at short notice because of the regional security situation, airspace considerations and normal operational issues.
For travellers flying this weekend, check before leaving home, allow extra time and continue monitoring the airline until departure.
Before you travel: Check your airline’s website or app for the latest flight status and schedule updates.