Strait of Hormuz uncertainty keeps airlines on alert as global carriers extend suspensions
Dubai: UAE travellers flying today continue to face an uncertain travel picture, with airlines operating a mix of scheduled services, cancellations and delays as the regional security situation remains fluid.
Emirates, Etihad Airways, Air Arabia and flydubai are continuing to operate selected routes, but several flights have been cancelled or delayed, while international carriers have extended suspensions on services to Dubai and other Middle East destinations.
Travellers are being advised to check their flight status before leaving for the airport and allow additional time for their journey.
The Middle East war enters another tense day as Washington increases pressure on Tehran and uncertainty continues over the Strait of Hormuz.
US President Donald Trump has threatened Iran with what he called an “economic D-Day”, warning of a sweeping new economic campaign against Tehran and consequences for countries or businesses that continue to support it. Efforts to find a diplomatic way out of the conflict remain stalled.
Iran’s military has meanwhile warned Gulf countries against helping US forces, saying states that allow their territory, airspace or waters to be used against Iran could face retaliation.
The Strait of Hormuz remains a key concern for regional transport and logistics. Reuters reported on Thursday that many shipowners continue to avoid the waterway despite Washington saying it is open, while Tehran maintains that it is blocked.
Brent crude was trading around $91.87 a barrel in early Asian trading.
Elsewhere, fresh Israeli strikes in Gaza have further complicated efforts to advance a ceasefire, with at least 17 Palestinians killed over two days, according to Gaza health officials.
Etihad Airways said flight EY276 from Abu Dhabi’s Zayed International Airport to Peshawar on August 20 has been delayed due to operational reasons.
The return service, EY277 from Peshawar to Abu Dhabi scheduled for August 20, will also be delayed.
On the Abu Dhabi-Bahrain route, EY643 and EY644 are operating as scheduled.
However, Etihad flights EY641-EY642, EY645-EY646 and EY647-EY648 have been cancelled until August 21.
The airline said its teams are assisting affected passengers, including with reaccommodation on alternative services.
Emirates has reported a mix of cancellations and scheduled services on its Dubai-Bahrain route.
EK835: Cancelled
EK837: Cancelled
EK839: Scheduled
The status of some Dubai-Kuwait flights was unavailable at the latest check. Emirates said flight information would be available 24 hours before departure.
The airline has also said Dubai-bound passengers can change their travel dates without a fee an unlimited number of times under measures introduced on August 10. Fare and tax differences may still apply.
Passengers should check the latest Emirates flight information before travelling to the airport.
flydubai said flights to Kuwait, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia are operating as scheduled.
However, the airline is advising passengers to check their flight status, complete online check-in where available and allow extra time to reach Dubai International Airport.
Passengers departing Dubai on flydubai should arrive at least four hours before departure.
Current delays from Dubai International Airport include:
FZ1211, EK2326: Dubai to Tel Aviv – delayed
FZ909, EK2334: Dubai to Jeddah – delayed
FZ627: Dubai to Bodrum – delayed
Air Arabia has cancelled the following services:
G9107: Sharjah to Bahrain
G9068: Sharjah to Kuwait
G9124: Sharjah to Kuwait
3L020: Abu Dhabi to Kuwait
Other flights from Dubai are also affected.
PA111: Airblue, Dubai to Karachi – cancelled
SG5117: SpiceJet, Dubai to Kochi – cancelled
Travelling to Saudi Arabia? Check your documents before leaving.
Saudi Arabia's General Authority of Civil Aviation has instructed airlines to ensure passengers have the documents required to enter or leave the Kingdom and reach their final destination or transit point.
Travellers should check the latest entry, exit and transit requirements through official channels, particularly if their journey involves a connection in another country.
Several international airlines continue to suspend or adjust flights involving Dubai and other Middle East destinations.
Air Canada: Dubai services suspended until mid-January 2027.
British Airways: Dubai, Tel Aviv, Bahrain and Amman services suspended until October 25.
Singapore Airlines: Dubai resumption pushed back to October 24.
Scoot: Singapore-Jeddah services suspended until September 12.
Air France: Dubai and Beirut services temporarily adjusted or suspended.
KLM: Riyadh, Dammam and Dubai flights suspended until September 6. The airline is also avoiding Iranian, Iraqi and Israeli airspace and parts of the Arabian Gulf.
Turkish Airlines: Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Damascus, Beirut and Amman services have resumed, while flights to Iran remain suspended.
Philippine Airlines: Manila-Doha services have resumed, but Dubai flights remain suspended until October 2.
Lufthansa Group: Lufthansa and Swiss flights to Dubai remain suspended until September 13, while several other regional services remain on hold until October 24.
Airlines are continuing to review their operations, flight paths and schedules as the regional security situation changes.
Some carriers have suspended or adjusted services as a precaution, while others continue to operate selected regional routes.
The continuing disruption around the Strait of Hormuz, combined with wider regional security concerns, is adding to uncertainty for airlines operating across the Gulf.
As a result, a route operating today could still face a delay, cancellation or schedule change at short notice.
If you are flying from the UAE today:
Check your flight status before leaving home.
Arrive at least three hours before departure, or earlier if your airline advises it.
If flying flydubai from Dubai, arrive at least four hours before departure.
Allow extra time for traffic, check-in, security and immigration.
Complete online check-in where available.
Keep your contact details updated to receive airline alerts.
Be prepared for last-minute delays, cancellations or schedule changes.
Check official airline and airport advisories before travelling.
Travellers are advised: Check official airline channels for real-time flight updates before leaving for the airport.