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UAE flight cancellations: Can you get a refund on a non-refundable ticket?

Refund options vary by airline and fare. Some cancellations offer cash, travel credit

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
3 MIN READ
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If you cancel a non-refundable ticket yourself, the rules are much more restrictive and depend on the airline and fare you purchased.
If you cancel a non-refundable ticket yourself, the rules are much more restrictive and depend on the airline and fare you purchased.
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Dubai: A cancelled flight does not necessarily mean you lose the money you paid for your ticket — but what you can claim depends on who cancelled the flight, your fare type and the airline you are flying with.

For UAE travellers, Emirates, Etihad, Air Arabia and flydubai have different rules covering cancellations, refunds, rebooking and travel credit.

If the airline cancels your flight, the options can be different from those available when you cancel the booking yourself.

Passengers should also check the specific fare rules attached to their booking before requesting a refund.

Emirates

If your Emirates flight has been affected by the current disruption, the airline says you should check the rebooking, refund and eligibility options through its Flight Status page.

You can also make changes through Manage Your Booking. If your original travel date is within the next 72 hours, changes may be possible through Manage Your Booking or the Emirates app.

If you cancel a non-refundable Emirates ticket yourself, the rules depend on the fare:

  • Special fares: Non-refundable and non-changeable. You can request a refund of unused government taxes and airport fees.

  • Saver and Flex fares: The applicable fare conditions determine whether you can change or cancel and what amount can be recovered.

  • If Emirates cancels your flight: The airline's disruption policy may provide options including rebooking or a refund, depending on the circumstances.

  • Airspace disruption: Emirates says passengers affected by airspace closures or operational disruptions may be able to change their travel dates, reroute or receive a refund.

Etihad Airways

Etihad also separates airline-initiated cancellations from cancellations made by passengers.

If Etihad cancels your flight:

  • You can request a full refund to the original payment method, including for a non-refundable Basic ticket.

  • You can choose to rebook on an alternative flight.

  • You can convert the ticket value into Etihad Credit for future flights and extras such as baggage or seats.

If you cancel the ticket yourself:

  • Basic fares: Non-refundable after the first 24 hours, although unused government taxes can be requested back.

  • Value and Comfort fares: Cancellation is allowed, but fees apply depending on the fare and route.

  • Refund requests must be made at least two hours before departure, and you must not have checked in.

  • If you booked through a travel agency, you must contact the agency to process the refund.

Air Arabia

Air Arabia's rules vary by fare and are particularly important for passengers expecting a cash refund.

If Air Arabia cancels your flight, passengers can receive:

  • A full cash refund or credit, depending on the circumstances.

  • Complimentary rebooking if the airline cannot protect the passenger on the next available flight.

If you cancel a non-refundable ticket yourself, Air Arabia says:

  • Air Arabia Credit: The remaining value is generally issued as Air Arabia Credit, rather than refunded to your card.

  • Basic: Cancellation fees apply and the fare is not refunded to the original payment method.

  • Value: Cancellation is allowed up to 24 hours before departure, with a fee deducted before the balance is converted to credit.

  • Ultimate: Cancellation is allowed up to eight hours before departure; on many standard routes, this can be done without a penalty.

  • No modifications or cancellations are permitted within eight hours of departure.

flydubai

flydubai says it does not typically offer cash refunds when passengers choose to cancel.

Instead:

  • The airline may issue a voucher for future travel, depending on the fare.

  • For non-refundable fares, only applicable taxes are refunded.

  • Government non-refundable taxes cannot be refunded.

  • Cancellation refunds are issued as flydubai vouchers.

  • Passengers can request refunds through Manage Booking or the airline's Customer Centre.

So, can you get a refund?

The biggest distinction is who cancelled the flight.

If the airline cancels your flight or your booking is covered by a disruption policy, you may have options including a cash refund, rebooking or travel credit. If you cancel a non-refundable ticket yourself, the rules are much more restrictive and depend on the airline and fare you purchased.

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
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Etihad AirwaysEmirates GroupFlyDubaiEmirates airlinetravelAir Arabia

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