Dubai: A cancelled flight does not necessarily mean you lose the money you paid for your ticket — but what you can claim depends on who cancelled the flight, your fare type and the airline you are flying with.

If the airline cancels your flight or your booking is covered by a disruption policy, you may have options including a cash refund, rebooking or travel credit. If you cancel a non-refundable ticket yourself, the rules are much more restrictive and depend on the airline and fare you purchased.

You can also make changes through Manage Your Booking. If your original travel date is within the next 72 hours, changes may be possible through Manage Your Booking or the Emirates app.

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.