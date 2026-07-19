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Flight cancelled? Know your rights: India’s Aviation Ministry issues passenger advisory

From refunds to hotel stays: What airlines owe you when flights are cancelled

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
1 MIN READ
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Know when airlines must refund, reroute or compensate you for cancelled flights
Know when airlines must refund, reroute or compensate you for cancelled flights

The Ministry of Civil Aviation, Government of India, has issued a passenger advisory reminding travellers about their rights when flights are cancelled.

The ministry said flight disruptions can happen, but passengers should understand the support and compensation they may be eligible to receive.

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What passengers can claim if a flight is cancelled

Airlines must inform passengers about flight cancellations at least two weeks in advance.

If passengers are informed less than 24 hours before departure, they can choose from the following options:

  • Full refund of the ticket fare

  • An alternate flight at no additional cost

  • Compensation, wherever applicable

Airlines must provide assistance

In case of flight cancellations, airlines are also required to provide:

  • Meals and refreshments

  • Hotel accommodation, if required

Passengers are advised to check airline notifications, understand their entitlements and contact carriers directly for assistance during disruptions.

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