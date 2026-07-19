From refunds to hotel stays: What airlines owe you when flights are cancelled
The Ministry of Civil Aviation, Government of India, has issued a passenger advisory reminding travellers about their rights when flights are cancelled.
The ministry said flight disruptions can happen, but passengers should understand the support and compensation they may be eligible to receive.
Airlines must inform passengers about flight cancellations at least two weeks in advance.
If passengers are informed less than 24 hours before departure, they can choose from the following options:
Full refund of the ticket fare
An alternate flight at no additional cost
Compensation, wherever applicable
In case of flight cancellations, airlines are also required to provide:
Meals and refreshments
Hotel accommodation, if required
Passengers are advised to check airline notifications, understand their entitlements and contact carriers directly for assistance during disruptions.