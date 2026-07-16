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British Airways updates Dubai travel advisory and extends options until October 31

Dubai passengers now have refund and rebooking options through October 31

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
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British Airways updates Dubai travel advisory and extends options until October 31
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Dubai: Dubai passengers booked with British Airways have been given an additional week to cancel or change their travel plans, after the airline extended its Middle East flexibility policy until October 31, 2026.

The airline’s previous update, reported on May 19, covered changes to its summer schedule until October 24. The latest advisory extends refund and rebooking options for eligible passengers travelling to or from Dubai and other regional destinations through October 31.

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Customers can request a full refund even when their flight is still scheduled to operate, while those who want to travel later can change their booking without paying a change fee.

Travel flexibility extended by seven days

British Airways had earlier reduced or suspended several Middle East services for the summer season ending October 24.

Flights between London and Dubai were reduced from three daily services to one, with the airline previously saying the regular daily schedule was expected to resume on August 1 and a second daily service would return from October 16.

The new update does not announce another change to the Dubai flight schedule. It extends the period during which passengers can seek refunds or amend their travel plans by seven days, from October 24 to October 31.

The refund policy covers eligible tickets for travel between February 28 and October 31 to or from Abu Dhabi, Amman, Bahrain, Doha, Dubai, Tel Aviv and Riyadh.

Refund available even when flight is operating

Passengers with eligible bookings can request a full refund even when their service has not been cancelled.

Customers travelling from June 2 can also move their journey to a later date on the same route or rebook on another British Airways route without paying a change fee, although any fare difference will apply.

The change option is available to passengers originally booked to travel up to and including October 31 to or from Abu Dhabi, Amman, Bahrain, Doha, Dubai, Tel Aviv, Jeddah and Riyadh.

British Airways said it was contacting affected customers directly with updated information and available options.

“Your safety is always our highest priority, and we would never operate a flight unless it was safe to do so,” the airline said.

Singapore Airlines cancellations run until October 24

Singapore Airlines has separately confirmed that SQ494 from Singapore to Dubai and SQ495 from Dubai to Singapore will remain cancelled until October 24.

Affected passengers can seek a full refund for the unused portion of their ticket, while customers have been advised to continue checking their flight status because other services may also be affected.

Singapore Airlines updated its advisory at 4pm Singapore time on July 15.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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Dubai traveltravelUS-Israel-Iran war

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