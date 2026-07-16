Dubai passengers now have refund and rebooking options through October 31
Dubai: Dubai passengers booked with British Airways have been given an additional week to cancel or change their travel plans, after the airline extended its Middle East flexibility policy until October 31, 2026.
The airline’s previous update, reported on May 19, covered changes to its summer schedule until October 24. The latest advisory extends refund and rebooking options for eligible passengers travelling to or from Dubai and other regional destinations through October 31.
Customers can request a full refund even when their flight is still scheduled to operate, while those who want to travel later can change their booking without paying a change fee.
British Airways had earlier reduced or suspended several Middle East services for the summer season ending October 24.
Flights between London and Dubai were reduced from three daily services to one, with the airline previously saying the regular daily schedule was expected to resume on August 1 and a second daily service would return from October 16.
The new update does not announce another change to the Dubai flight schedule. It extends the period during which passengers can seek refunds or amend their travel plans by seven days, from October 24 to October 31.
The refund policy covers eligible tickets for travel between February 28 and October 31 to or from Abu Dhabi, Amman, Bahrain, Doha, Dubai, Tel Aviv and Riyadh.
Passengers with eligible bookings can request a full refund even when their service has not been cancelled.
Customers travelling from June 2 can also move their journey to a later date on the same route or rebook on another British Airways route without paying a change fee, although any fare difference will apply.
The change option is available to passengers originally booked to travel up to and including October 31 to or from Abu Dhabi, Amman, Bahrain, Doha, Dubai, Tel Aviv, Jeddah and Riyadh.
British Airways said it was contacting affected customers directly with updated information and available options.
“Your safety is always our highest priority, and we would never operate a flight unless it was safe to do so,” the airline said.
Singapore Airlines has separately confirmed that SQ494 from Singapore to Dubai and SQ495 from Dubai to Singapore will remain cancelled until October 24.
Affected passengers can seek a full refund for the unused portion of their ticket, while customers have been advised to continue checking their flight status because other services may also be affected.
Singapore Airlines updated its advisory at 4pm Singapore time on July 15.