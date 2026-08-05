Top billionaires shaping the global chip industry in AI age: Leaders behind NVIDIA, TSMC, Arm, Intel, AMD, Samsung, ASML, Foxconn, Cambricon

Henry Thompson Nicholas III is known for his pioneering work in semiconductors and his role in creating Broadcom. He co-founded Broadcom Corp. in 1991 with engineer Henry Samueli. The company began in a condominium in Redondo Beach, California, before growing into a global semiconductor and software powerhouse. As Broadcom's CEO, Nicholas helped drive the development of chips for high-speed broadband, networking and communications, positioning the company at the heart of the digital revolution. Broadcom went public in 1998, a milestone in its drive into a technology giant. He's been active in philanthropy, particularly in engineering education, and has supported the victims' rights movement.