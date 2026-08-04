Developing UAE cricket remains the ILT20’s biggest priority: David White

Season 5 of the six-team, 34-match DP World ILT20 will be played in November-December
As the DP World ILT20 gears up for its fifth season, CEO David White believes the league’s greatest success has been its role in developing cricket in the UAE and across the region. While the tournament has attracted strong backing from franchise owners, broadcasters and commercial partners, White said its impact on local talent remains its most significant achievement.
“It’s pleasing to see the DP World ILT20 firmly established on the UAE sporting calendar. We have built a strong and sustainable competition, but our ambition has always been to contribute to the long-term development of cricket in the UAE,” White said.
“The league is an important part of the Emirates Cricket Board’s high-performance programme, giving local players the opportunity to learn from and compete alongside some of the best cricketers in the world.”
A key feature of the league has been its commitment to nurturing emerging talent, with every franchise required to include UAE and Associate Member players in their squads.
“Creating opportunities for Associate Member players has always been central to how we designed the league,” White explained. “We wanted talented cricketers from emerging nations to play meaningful roles rather than simply fill squad spots. That exposure accelerates their development and strengthens Associate cricket.”
Over the past four seasons, players such as Muhammad Waseem, Khuzaima Tanveer, Junaid Siddique, Haider Ali, Ajay Kumar and Muhammad Rohid have used the DP World ILT20 as a platform to establish themselves on the international stage. The league’s inaugural player auction ahead of Season 4 also highlighted the growing confidence franchises have in UAE-based talent.
“One of the most rewarding aspects has been watching UAE players become genuine match-winners,” White said. “They’ve made the national team more competitive and proved they can perform at this level. That’s exactly the impact we hoped the league would have.”
White also pointed to the unique experience the tournament offers players, describing it as one of the league’s defining strengths.
“Players enjoy spending a month in the UAE. They stay in one place, can have their families with them, and focus entirely on their cricket at world-class venues. That’s something they genuinely value and it sets us apart.”
Season 5 of the DP World ILT20 will be staged in its dedicated November-December window, with White confident the schedule will once again attract some of the biggest names in world cricket while continuing to provide valuable opportunities for UAE and Associate players.
“The window allows us to bring many of the world’s leading cricketers to the UAE while maintaining opportunities for local and Associate talent,” White said. “We’re looking forward to another exciting season and delivering a world-class tournament for fans across the globe.”