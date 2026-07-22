Muhammad Rohid: ILT20 is the perfect pathway for UAE cricketers

Rohid was snapped up by MI Emirates for $140,000 ahead of Season 4
UAE left-arm pacer Muhammad Rohid believes the International League T20 (ILT20) has created a genuine pathway for local cricketers to achieve their dreams after becoming one of the biggest UAE signings in the league’s inaugural player auction.
Rohid was snapped up by MI Emirates for $140,000 ahead of Season 4, making him the fifth-most expensive acquisition among UAE players. The deal underlined the growing confidence franchises have in homegrown talent and highlighted the increasing value of local players in the tournament.
For Rohid, the auction was more than just a personal milestone. He sees the ILT20 as a platform that is opening doors for the next generation of UAE cricketers.
“The biggest thing the ILT20 has done is create a clear pathway for UAE players. Young cricketers can now see that if you perform well, opportunities will come, whether it’s with a franchise or the national team. That’s incredibly inspiring, and I hope my journey encourages more youngsters to believe that they can achieve their dreams too,” Rohid said.
The left-arm pacer also credited the league for transforming his game through the opportunity to train and compete alongside some of the world’s top cricketers.
His biggest test came during ILT20 Season 4 when he was told he would be playing in Qualifier 2 just 10 minutes before the toss. Rising to the occasion, Rohid delivered a match-winning spell of 2-19, removing Brandon McMullen and Liam Livingstone to showcase his ability to perform under pressure.
“The ILT20 has shaped me into a better cricketer. The biggest lesson I learnt was to stay ready because opportunities can come at any moment. The environment around the team taught me to trust my preparation, stay calm under pressure, and back my skills whenever I got my chance.”
Sharing the dressing room with international stars such as Kieron Pollard, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd, Fazalhaq Farooqi and Shakib Al Hasan proved to be another invaluable learning experience.
“Being around players of that calibre is something young cricketers dream of. Watching how they prepare for matches, train with purpose and stay composed under pressure taught me a lot. They were always willing to share advice, and those small conversations gave me confidence and helped me improve my own game. Learning from players who have achieved so much in international cricket is an experience I’ll always value.”
Rohid has also established himself as a regular member of the UAE national side. Since making his international debut, he has represented the country in three ODIs and 17 T20Is, emerging as one of the UAE’s promising left-arm fast bowlers. His consistent performances also earned him a place in the UAE squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, where he made an appearance against New Zealand.
Looking ahead, Rohid remains focused on contributing both for MI Emirates and the national team. “Representing the UAE is always my biggest motivation, and I want to keep improving every season. My goal is to become a bowler my captain can trust in any situation, whether it’s with the new ball or at the death. I’m grateful to MI Emirates for believing in me and giving me opportunities, and I hope to contribute even more in the seasons ahead.”