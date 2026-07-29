Why your next budget phone could cost a lot more
Cheap phones are disappearing.
A number of factors are conspiring to drive the spike in gadget prices.
It's a "triple-whappy": global chip supply crunch driven by AI demand, higher shipping fees, and rising component prices.
The knock-on effects are already being felt and budget phones are getting hit hardest, according to an industry report.
Lower-priced smartphones typically operate on very thin profit margins.
According to Counterpoint Research and IDC:
Bill-of-materials costs have risen proportionally more for entry-level devices than for premium phones.
Premium brands can often absorb part of the increase or spread it across higher-priced products.
Budget manufacturers have less flexibility, making price increases or specification cuts more likely.
Lower end smartphones (those with 4GB RAM and 64 to 128GB memory have seen upwards of $20 to $30 per-unit price jump.
IDC also reported that AI-driven memory shortages are significantly affecting smartphone markets, particularly lower-priced devices.
In the August-September period, consumers are likely to see more expensive smartphones, with budget and mid-range models expected to be hit hardest because they have thinner profit margins.
Retailers are now warning: phone prices are likely to rise in August as inventories thin out and deliveries become “scant and far between” point to several converging pressures across the global smartphone supply chain.
Lower-priced smartphones typically operate on very thin profit margins, explains Counterpoint Research.
AI data centres are consuming enormous volumes of DRAM and NAND memory, leaving fewer chips for smartphones.
The result: Memory manufacturers are prioritising higher-margin AI customers over consumer electronics – pushing up component costs.
Since memory is one of the most expensive parts of a smartphone, manufacturers are passing those costs on to buyers.
AI data centres afe scooping up the world’s memory chips enabled by the rapid expansion of AI infrastructure.
Major chipmakers such as Samsung, SK Hynix, and Micron have shifted more production capacity toward high-bandwidth memory (HBM) used in AI servers because those chips generate much higher profits than conventional DRAM and NAND memory used in smartphones.
Cut-long-story-short: Supplies of standard smartphone memory have tightened, pushing up prices for RAM and storage components.
Counterpoint Research, IDC and other analysts say this “memory crunch” is raising manufacturers’ costs worldwide.
Many retailers report that fresh shipments are arriving slowly, creating shortages of popular models.
As existing inventory sells out, stores must replenish stock at the new, higher wholesale prices, leading to retail price increases in August.
Ongoing tensions in the Middle East have increased freight, insurance, and transportation costs.
Electronics imported by sea and air are becoming more expensive to move, adding to the final retail price.
Retailers in several markets report that deliveries of popular smartphone models have become “irregular” – few and far between – as manufacturers receive fewer memory components and attempt to manage inventories ahead of expected future cost increases.
Many retailers are selling older inventory purchased before the price hikes because replacement stock arrives at higher wholesale prices and in smaller quantities.
The renewed conflict and instability in the Middle East have pushed freight and shipping costs higher, adding another layer of expense for electronics manufacturers already facing rising component costs.
These logistics costs eventually filter through distributors and retailers into consumer prices.
Component suppliers themselves are raising prices.
For example, Qualcomm – maker of mobile processors, 5G/4G modems, and wireless chips best known for creating the Snapdragon system-on-chips used in smartphones, laptops, and automotive digital cockpits – informed customers that it will impose double-digit price increases on many chips beginning with shipments after September 1, citing supplier cost inflation and its inability to absorb additional expenses.
Although that increase officially begins in September, many phone makers and distributors are already adjusting pricing and procurement in anticipation.
Industry analysts say consumers may therefore notice:
fewer phones under traditional budget price points,
smaller discounts,
downgraded specifications at the same price,
or outright retail price increases.