MacBook Air and Pro prices rise in UAE as AI boom drives up memory costs
Dubai: Apple has raised MacBook prices in the UAE, with some models now costing hundreds of dirhams more than they did in March, as verified by Gulf News on Apple’s UAE website on June 26.
The biggest increase is on the 14-inch MacBook Pro with M5, which now starts from Dh8,499, up from around Dh7,199 in March. That is a Dh1,300 jump for buyers looking at Apple’s higher-end laptop range.
MacBook Air buyers are also paying more. The 13-inch M5 MacBook Air, which started at Dh4,599 in March, is now listed from Dh5,499, while the 15-inch model has moved from Dh5,499 to Dh6,299.
The MacBook Neo has also become more expensive in the UAE. In March, the 256GB version started at Dh2,599, while the 512GB configuration with Touch ID was priced at Dh2,999.
After a quick check on Apple’s UAE website on June 26, the 256GB model with Magic Keyboard now starts at Dh2,999, while the 512GB Magic Keyboard version with Touch ID is priced at Dh3,499.
So buyers are now paying Dh400 more for the 256GB version and Dh500 more for the 512GB model, adding pressure on students, first-time Mac users and families shopping for laptops ahead of the new academic year.
The MacBook Air, one of Apple’s most popular laptops among students, office workers and creators, has seen a steeper increase.
The 13-inch M5 MacBook Air now starts at Dh5,499, down from Dh4,599 in March. The 15-inch model now starts at Dh6,299, down from Dh5,499 previously.
That puts the increase at Dh900 for the 13-inch model and Dh800 for the 15-inch model.
The MacBook Pro range has become more expensive at the top end. The 14-inch MacBook Pro, available with M5, M5 Pro or M5 Max chips, is now listed from Dh8,499.
The 16-inch MacBook Pro, available with M5 Pro or M5 Max chips, now starts from Dh12,499. In March, the 14-inch MacBook Pro with M5 started at around Dh7,199, with higher configurations rising depending on memory and storage.
Apple said Thursday it was raising prices for MacBook computers, iPad tablets and other products, citing spiralling memory and storage costs linked to the rapid buildout of artificial intelligence infrastructure.
“The rapid expansion of AI data centers has created an extraordinary surge in demand for memory and storage,” an Apple spokesperson said in a statement sent to multiple media outlets.
“We have never seen a component price increase this much, this quickly.”
The price hikes sent Apple shares down more than 4.7% in morning trade. On Apple’s US website, increases ranged from $30 to $300, with the 14-inch MacBook Pro moving from $1,700 to $2,000, while the iPad Air rose from $600 to $750.
The Apple TV streaming device increased from $130 to $200, while the iPhone, Apple’s biggest revenue driver, remained unchanged for now.
Apple said it had shielded customers from these increases so far, but could not continue absorbing the pressure from higher component costs.
Last week, outgoing CEO Tim Cook told The Wall Street Journal that price increases were “unavoidable.”
“There’s less supply at a time when consumers want devices and the memory guys are passing along huge price increases,” Cook said, calling the spike in prices a “hundred-year flood.”
The rise in memory and RAM costs has been driven by the rapid expansion of AI data centres, with these components used across laptops, tablets, phones and other electronics. Chip suppliers have been pushing through quarterly price increases of at least 50% since late 2025.
John Ternus, who will succeed Cook as CEO on September 1, will inherit the pricing fallout just days before Apple unveils its next generation of iPhones.
- With inputs from AFP.