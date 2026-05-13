Philippine Airlines extends Mideast flight suspension: What travellers need to know

Dubai flights cancelled until August 2, Doha services halted until end of June
Dubai: Flag carrier Philippine Airlines (PAL) has extended the suspension of several Middle East flights, including services to Dubai and Doha, citing ongoing security risks and unpredictable airspace conditions in the region.
The airline has noted that flights between Manila and Dubai will remain cancelled until August 2, while Doha operations are suspended until June 30, with one additional Doha to Manila cancellation announced for July 1.
"Safety remains our top priority with unpredictable conditions, including restricted airspace, sudden closures, and limited routing options," said PAL in an advisory.
PAL has confirmed that its PR 658/659 Manila-Dubai-Manila flights will remain suspended until August 2.
Additionally, flights PR 684 Manila-Doha and PR 685 Doha-Manila have been cancelled until June 30. The airline have also announced the cancellation of PR 685 Doha-Manila service on July 1.
PAL has stressed that passenger safety remains its top priority.
"We are taking a more cautious approach based on our safety assessment, recognising that operating conditions vary by airline," stated PAL.
Affected passengers will be contacted directly by the airline and offered several travel options.
Travellers may rebook on another available PAL flight at no additional cost, subject to seat availability in the same cabin class.
Moreover, passengers may choose to convert their tickets into travel credits with a 20 percent bonus. According to the airline, these credits will be processed within 48 hours.
"Request a full refund with no penalties if booked directly with PAL; processing takes approximately eight days due to high volume of requests related to Middle East flight cancellations, with total posting time of two to four weeks depending on bank processing," explained the airline.
Meanwhile, passengers who booked through travel agencies have been advised to coordinate directly with their agents for refunds or rebooking requests.
Despite the suspension of Dubai and Doha services, PAL has highlighted that flights to and from Riyadh continue to operate for now.
"We continue to carefully assess operating conditions to ensure the safety of our passengers and crew. Should there be any developments affecting this route, we will provide updates immediately," wrote PAL.
The carrier has thanked travellers for understanding their "prudent and safety-first approach." Passengers have been reminded to regularly check flight updates through PAL’s official website and social media platforms before heading to the airport.