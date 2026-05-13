Dubai: Did Air India suspend all international flights for three months because of soaring fuel prices? The airline says no — but it has reduced several overseas services as rising jet fuel costs and longer flight routes increase pressure on operations.

Services to San Francisco, Paris and Toronto have also reportedly been reduced, while reports said nearly 100 daily flights across the network have been affected.

“Malicious and fabricated claims circulating on certain platforms alleging that Air India has cancelled all international flights are completely false and baseless,” Air India Newsroom said in a post on X.

The clarification came after reports and social media posts claimed the carrier had halted all international operations until July because of fuel shortages.

Wilson also reportedly told employees during a recent town hall that more than 1,000 staff members had been terminated over the past three years over misconduct and policy violations.

Average jet fuel prices rose to $162.89 per barrel for the week ending May 8, 2026, compared with $99.40 per barrel at the end of February.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.