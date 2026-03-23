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IndiGo gets former Air India Express CEO to lead strategy after Elbers' exit

Aloke Singh to lead long-term strategy following CEO resignation earlier this month

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Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
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Aviation veteran Aloke Singh had stepped down as Air India Express chief after reshaping the airline's growth.
Aviation veteran Aloke Singh had stepped down as Air India Express chief after reshaping the airline's growth.
Air India Express

Dubai: India’s largest airline, InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo), has appointed aviation veteran Aloke Singh as Chief Strategy Officer, weeks after its chief executive resigned with immediate effect. The board approved the new appointment on Monday.

“Singh will lead the company’s long-term strategic planning function and drive enterprise-wide transformation initiatives focused on accelerating growth, enhancing operational efficiency and strengthening competitive positioning in a rapidly evolving global aviation landscape,” the airline said in a statement.  

“He will partner closely with the leadership team on cross-functional priorities designed to improve agility, elevate customer experience and deliver sustainable shareholder value.”

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Leadership changes

The appointment follows the resignation of CEO Pieter Elbers earlier this month. Elbers stepped down with immediate effect, citing personal reasons, and requested that his notice period be waived.

IndiGo said then Managing Director Rahul Bhatia has taken interim charge of operations until a successor was appointed. The changes came after the airline’s largest operational disruption in December 2025 drew regulatory scrutiny.

Singh joins with more than three decades of aviation experience across strategy, planning and operations. The company said he has a track record of leading complex operational and cultural transformation and managing large-scale expansion programmes.

He most recently served as Managing Director and CEO of Air India Express, where he played a pivotal role in the airline’s transformation, delivering operational improvements and rapid growth. He has also held senior roles at Air India and Oman Air.

“For now, Aloke will report to me. Once the next CEO assumes office, he will transition to reporting to the new Chief Executive,” said IndiGo’s Managing Director Rahul Bhatia.

IndiGo operates more than 400 aircraft and runs over 2,200 daily flights across domestic and international routes.

The airline carried 124 million passengers in 2025 and has expanded to more than 135 destinations. Under Elbers, who took over in 2022, the airline expanded its fleet and crossed $10 billion in revenue.

The latest leadership change come as IndiGo continues to operate under interim management while it searches for a new chief executive.

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
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