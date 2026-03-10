IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers resigns with immediate effect

Dubai: IndiGo said on Tuesday that Chief Executive Officer Pieter Elbers has resigned with immediate effect for personal reasons, months after the airline faced widespread flight cancellations that drew regulatory scrutiny.

“It has been both an honour and privilege to serve as IndiGo CEO these past years, since September 2022, and being a part of the great IndiGo family, its beautiful growth story and the steps we have made together in this.”

“As per our conversation, due to personal reasons, I herewith submit my resignation from the position of CEO of IndiGo with effect from today. I would request that notice period may be waived off,” Elbers wrote.

Although he initially remained in the role despite calls for his resignation, the operational crisis damaged IndiGo’s reputation for punctuality and triggered scrutiny from regulators and the public.

Between December 3 and December 5, IndiGo cancelled more than 2,500 flights and delayed nearly 1,900 others, affecting more than 300,000 passengers and paralysing parts of the country’s aviation network.

His tenure, however, was overshadowed by the airline’s largest operational disruption in December 2025 . The crisis was triggered by the carrier’s struggle to implement new pilot fatigue regulations introduced by India’s aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

During his tenure, IndiGo crossed $10 billion in revenue, expanded its fleet to more than 440 aircraft, and placed a record order for 500 Airbus A320-family planes.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.