Dubai: Indian carrier IndiGo is closely monitoring developments related to Iran and its airspace and may adjust its operations if required, according to its post on X.
In a statement shared on social media, the airline said it is tracking regional updates concerning Iran and is prepared to respond as the situation evolves.
“The safety and security of our customers and crew remain our highest priority. Our teams stand prepared to implement any necessary adjustments as the situation evolves,” the airline said.
IndiGo advised customers to check their flight status before heading to the airport.
“Customers are advised to check their flight status prior to departure. In the event of any impact, updates will be communicated promptly via registered contact details,” the airline added.
The carrier said it will continue to provide updates and remains committed to supporting passengers during the period of uncertainty.
Airspace restrictions and closures in parts of the region have prompted several airlines to review routes and schedules, with carriers monitoring developments closely.
Meanwhile, the Embassy of India in Iran has advised its nationals to "exercise utmost caution, avoid unnecessary movements and remain indoors as far as possible."
"Indians may also continue to monitor the news, maintain situational awareness and await any further guidance from the Embassy of India," it said.